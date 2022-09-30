Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers

Read full article on original website
‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ script taps an MCU veteran some fans may not be too pleased with
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have tended to be fairly split on Michael Waldron’s contributions to the franchise thus far, but Kevin Feige evidently remains a huge fan after tasking the writer with the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. The scribe acted as the creator, lead writer, and executive producer...
MCU fans have mixed feelings after major ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ announcement
We’re still a hefty chunk of time away from the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, the film that will wrap up the MCU’s adventurous Multiverse Saga, where no genre was left untapped thanks to the brand new avenues brought by Disney Plus and Kevin Feige’s high-flying gusto post-Infinity Saga.
Behind the scenes ‘Blade’ issues should be much more of a concern than the PG-13 rating
A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were up in arms when it was confirmed the Blade reboot would be rated PG-13, and while there won’t be geysers of blood being sprayed on the screen every time the Daywalker unsheathes his sword, it’s not as if the movie needs to be a hard R in order to succeed.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast
Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU. Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated...
Marvel rumored to be ditching several Disney Plus projects in favor of Special Presentations
This week brings the premiere of Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus, which marks the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, a new experiment that could (and most likely will) be established as a cornerstone of the cinematic universe’s streaming strategy. James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
First ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ reviews suggest a faithful, if mislabeled, horror feature
He may be the first name to pop into one’s head when talking about horror books, but the work of Stephen King has long been a nigh-unstoppable force in the world of cinema; even a woeful Rotten Tomatoes score for 2022’s Firestarter adaptation can’t stop the creative goldmine of King’s brain, which has brought us the likes of It, Gerald’s Game, and more adaptations of Carrie than we care to keep track of.
A supremely underappreciated superhero sequel avoids eradication on Netflix
It goes without saying that Stephen Norrington’s Blade deserves to be held up as one of the most important superhero movies ever made, one that paved the way for the boom at the turn of the millennium that shows no signs of stopping. And yet, Blade II never gets talked about anywhere near as much, which is a travesty.
MCU mainstays get too far ahead of themselves by contemplating what comes after the Multiverse Saga
The MCU has been pumping out movie after movie, and now series after series, each with a focus on certain characters and storytelling, but they all eventually build up into an overarching theme. We have witnessed this once already with the Inifinity Saga, which not only introduced us to the MCU and its characters but built up to the phenomenal final two films, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. With the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga having only just kicked off, fans are already getting ahead of themselves wondering what is next.
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Did Bruce Willis really sell the rights to his likeness to a CGI deepfake company?
Movie fans worldwide were shocked when Bruce Willis retired from acting in spring 2022. Whatever you think of the actor’s resume over the past few years, he earned his own space in Hollywood after a successful TV career led him to movies in the late 1980s. Willis can count...
Did Namor fly in the Marvel comics?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is ramping up for its release with an energy like never before; Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing in 2020 thrust the Black Panther sequel into a soft, scrutinized spotlight for a long while, but now, what was once a heavily-skewed future is now a triumphant present day for Wakanda Forever, in no small part for the recent homerun of a trailer that released earlier today.
A denounced found footage thriller becomes one of streaming’s biggest hits at the worst possible time
Sometimes, you really have to wonder what goes through the minds of the general public, and how they react to events unfolding in the real world. In the case of HBO Max subscribers, they’ve decided that now is the ideal time to revisit 2014’s found footage disaster thriller Into the Storm, which feels like a bad taste move for one blindingly obvious reason.
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst
Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.
