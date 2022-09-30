Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse.

It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each individual who goes through it.

Codie Supak was the 330th Drug Court graduate, and he said the program changed his life.

“I’m happy now. Like I said, I was miserable. I didn’t want to exist. Like, I wouldn’t have cared if I died, you know?” Supak said. “And now today, I’m building my life towards the future, I’m rebuilding my credit. I’m looking towards getting the house you know, I’m looking towards better jobs. And I don’t think nothing can stop me, you know?”

Adult Drug Court is an alternative to criminal prosecution. Once the participants finish the entire program, they shred their old criminal charges and start their life clean.

“I was looking at doing around like 42 to 48 months, I believe. It’s a blessing that I’m able to not have that on my record and move on with my life,” explained Supak.

Supak said what stopped him was getting arrested.

“When I got arrested, I got the chance to look at what I had been doing, and I was not happy with it,” said Supak.

Now, after almost 17 months in the program, Supak said now he enjoys life.

“I attend Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week. I talk with my sponsor on a regular basis and I enjoy life,” Supak said. “I’m planning for a future.”

His advice to others looking to go through the program, or for those who are in it right now, was that Drug Court is an opportunity, not a punishment.

“The people in drug court have giant hearts and they’re there to help people out,” Supak said.

