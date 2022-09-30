Read full article on original website
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Trial settlement reached for Chinese billionaire accused of rape in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Liu is the founder of JD.com – sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of China." Forbes Magazine says he's worth $12.3 billion dollars – making him one of the 200th richest people in the world. In August 2018, Liu was arrested by Minneapolis Police...
Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times
Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her death...
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
Man charged after Bloomington police seize 108,000 fentanyl pills
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with enough fentanyl pills to kill a fifth of Minnesota's population.Police Chief Booker Hodges said Thursday that the man, identified as Marcus Trice, had 108,000 pills -- weighing roughly 24 pounds. A federal indictment filed last week says Trice, 36, faces one count of felony aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is in Sherburne County Jail.Investigators found the pills on Aug. 31 after he used someone else's identity to pay for a hotel room. Hodges says there were six overdoses last year in Bloomington. There have been 12 so far this year.
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis catches fire for third time since August
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the third time since the end of August, Minneapolis firefighters had to extinguish a fire at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park early Saturday morning. When Minneapolis firefighters responded to the latest fire at 3:42 a.m., the two-story residential building, dubbed the...
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Family calls for review of case for man sentenced to life in 2006 Minneapolis murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family is on a crusade to free their loved one from a life sentence in the Minnesota prison system. Deaunteze Bobo was convicted on aiding and abetting first-degree murder charges 15 years ago, but they insist he didn’t do it. Family, loved ones,...
Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
