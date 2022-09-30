General Motors on Thursday announced a partnership with startup OneD Battery Sciences, regarding the potential development of a more efficient chemistry for EV battery cells. OneD is developing s silicon anode cell chemistry that could increase battery energy density, enabling more range at lower cost, GM said in a press release. The automaker, along with Volta Energy Technologies, also participated in OneD’s Series C funding round, which recently closed at $25 million.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO