Read full article on original website
Related
northgeorgialiving.com
Falling for Burnsville
As my husband and I took off along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina, heading towards Mount Mitchell State Park, the scenic drive was so captivating that little words were exchanged between us. We were both enthralled with the natural beauty surrounding us. On that cool October morning, the rolling hills were filled with red, orange and yellow colors, and the sky was quite possibly the most magical color of blue I had ever seen. This adventure was starting on an alluring path, and we were both confident that our weekend getaway in Burnsville, North Carolina, wouldn’t disappoint.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
TRACTOR Plans Move To Mitchell County
Mitchell County received good news with Tuesday’s announcement by TRACTOR of their move to the former NAPA building on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. After losing their lease in Burnsville, they decided they needed a more permanent home. Beginning November 1st they will begin a 6 month lease -to-own agreement on the property. They are launching a capitol campaign with the hopes of totally purchasing the property by July 31, 2023 before it goes back on the market. They hope to raise $1.1million to secure the property and outfit the building, in order to support and serve the Toe River region in perpetuity.
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
WBTV
Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
Man charged with stabbing 5 at birthday party in Surry County: SCSO
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a stabbing spree at a birthday party, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies came to the 100 block of Old Wagon Trail after getting a report of a stabbing incident with multiple victims. At the […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Freda Marie Henson Young
Freda Marie Henson Young, age 87, of Burnsville, received her Heavenly wings on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving daughters. A native of Yancey County, she was the youngest of seven children to the late Oscar and Zona Bowditch Henson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, who was her elementary school sweetheart, Jeter Robert Young, known to many as “J.R.”; her son, Robert Anthony Young, who passed away in 1999; a grandson, Myles Anthony Smith, who passed away in 2014, and also two sisters and four brothers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
Highway Patrol: Arrest made in crash that killed woman, injured 3 others in North Carolina
A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
The Tomahawk
Big John’s Closeouts is builder friendly
April Danner, left and Megan Mangum are all smiles behind the counter as they. are helping customers at Big John’s Closeouts in Mountain City, TN. The store. has been a community staple and is proud of its friendly atmosphere and. diligent customer care. Photo by Tamas Mondovics. By Jinifer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.
The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Marion will host the 37th Mountain Glory Festival on Oct. 8
On Oct. 8, the 37th annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For nearly four decades, downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the second Saturday in October. Organizers invite everyone to celebrate small-town life in the mountains....
nypressnews.com
North Carolina deputies fatally shoot man holding family member hostage
Authorities in Catawba County, N.C. say that a man who was holding a hostage at gunpoint was shot and killed Saturday. Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle, just outside Hickory — a city of about 44,000 people located 50 miles northwest of Charlotte — early Saturday morning.
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Gospel Music Concert with Boone and Church
The Boone and Church Bluegrass Group will host a Gospel Music Concert at Bear Creek Baptist Church on Sunday November 13th. at 6:00 pm. The Church is located at 327 Bear Creek Church Rd. Bakersville, N.C,
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Comments / 0