As my husband and I took off along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina, heading towards Mount Mitchell State Park, the scenic drive was so captivating that little words were exchanged between us. We were both enthralled with the natural beauty surrounding us. On that cool October morning, the rolling hills were filled with red, orange and yellow colors, and the sky was quite possibly the most magical color of blue I had ever seen. This adventure was starting on an alluring path, and we were both confident that our weekend getaway in Burnsville, North Carolina, wouldn’t disappoint.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO