Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in October 1 Homicide. On October 1, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies responded to the area of Eat 21st Street in Reserve in response to a homicide. The victim was reportedly shot numerous times and died at the scene.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London
Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London. Louisiana / London, U.K. – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 29, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd’s insurance marketplace to discuss potential solutions to the insurance market challenges confronting Louisiana companies and homeowners. Discussions centered on Louisiana’s relationship with the insurance sector and how the state can maintain big insurers committed to preserving Louisiana’s commercial and residential investments.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters
Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 28, 2022, that he will introduce legislation to maintain insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a catastrophic disaster.
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles. Louisiana – On September 29, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of James Griffin Jr., 59, of Raceland, Louisiana. Griffin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the rape of two juveniles. Detectives discovered Griffin...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife
Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife. On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a reminder to hunters and the general public to exercise caution when handling and preparing harvested wildlife. Hunters and...
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine
Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120 on September 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Albert Nettles, 35, of Marthaville, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana
Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine
Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 23, 2022, that Derrick Estes, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022, after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey.
