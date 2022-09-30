ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
BEAUFORT, SC
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London

Louisiana Governor Discusses Insurance Challenges and Solutions with Lloyd’s of London. Louisiana / London, U.K. – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 29, 2022, that Governor John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met Thursday with executives of the Lloyd’s insurance marketplace to discuss potential solutions to the insurance market challenges confronting Louisiana companies and homeowners. Discussions centered on Louisiana’s relationship with the insurance sector and how the state can maintain big insurers committed to preserving Louisiana’s commercial and residential investments.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Attempted Murder#Wildlife#Tax Return#Parade#Louisiana News
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters

Higgins Introduces Bill that Aims to Prevent Insurance Coverage Loss for Louisianans After Disasters. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana announced on September 28, 2022, that he will introduce legislation to maintain insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a catastrophic disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife

Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife. On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a reminder to hunters and the general public to exercise caution when handling and preparing harvested wildlife. Hunters and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Louisiana Couple Sentenced to a Combined 31 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many, Louisiana, have been sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced the defendants as follows:
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 175, Impairment Suspected. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 26, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Louisiana Highway 120 on September 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Albert Nettles, 35, of Marthaville, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
MARTHAVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in Louisiana. Louisiana – On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture apprehended a Mississippi man in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana, in connection with an investigation undertaken by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine

Louisiana Man Found Guilty of Weapons Violations and Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 23, 2022, that Derrick Estes, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana was found guilty as charged on September 21, 2022, after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy