theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA - A sheriff's office K9 who took a bullet to the jaw when a suspect opened fire on law enforcement is now back home recovering after the ordeal. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office gave an update on Bella's condition Monday, saying the four-legged deputy was grazed by gunfire and had to get stitches. She is expected to make a full recovery.
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
theadvocate.com
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr. with multiple injuries. First responders attempted to revive Turcuit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Work release inmate missing for weeks found dead in Jackson cemetery
JACKSON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported an inmate who had walked out of his assigned work release location in September was found dead in a Jackson cemetery two weeks later. On Sept. 19, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a work release inmate, Matthew...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
brproud.com
WDSU
Adult suspect arrested for the ongoing homicide investigation of a juvenile
Thibodaux police said a third suspect has been arrested for having connections to the death of a 15-year-old boy. Jarien Cole was shot multiple times in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. He later died from his injuries. Police arrested a 15-year-old who is being accused of killing Cole....
theadvocate.com
Man killed after crashing SUV into police vehicle, exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, officials say
Law enforcement agents assigned to a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside of Baker on Thursday morning, eventually shooting the man dead after he ran his SUV into a law enforcement vehicle and took off on foot in the residential area, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
wbrz.com
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
WAFB.com
Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish
The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as...
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
