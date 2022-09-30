Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world
Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh explains decision to fire Paul Chryst following Week 5
Chris McIntosh gave his reasoning for firing Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Wisconsin AD stated that the decision was not based from game-to-game. Wisconsin will have to adjust to having a new head coach at the helm halfway through the season. The Badgers are 2-3 after losses to Washington State, Ohio State, and Illinois.
KU Sports
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema downplays relationship with Wisconsin over Iowa: 'Heck, I've got the tattoo'
Bret Bielema spoke at his first press conference since the news about Paul Chryst’s firing came out. Bielema mentioned his ties to Wisconsin, but thinks more people should be talking about his history with Iowa per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Bielema did coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, but he...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
Wisconsin football: 3 best candidates who could replace Paul Chryst
I’m going to be honest, I didn’t have ‘Paul Chryst getting fired’ on by college football bingo card when the season started, but here we are. Wisconsin football is looking for a new leader. The Badgers and Chryst have reportedly parted ways on Sunday after one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois records largest win over Wisconsin since the 1980s with massive Week 5 blowout
Illinois walked into Camp Randall with one thing on its mind, and that was to steal a win from Wisconsin in its B1G home opener. The Fighting Illini also had the largest margin of victory against Wisconsin since 1988 with the 34-10 win. Bret Bielema’s return to Wisconsin was met...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin LB, shares cryptic message on social media following big loss to Illinois
Nick Herbig and Wisconsin are not trending the way the team was hoping for coming into the season Despite being the overwhelming favorite to win the B1G West this year, the Badgers are now 2-3 on the season and have been blown out in the first two conference games of the year.
wisportsheroics.com
3 Potential Replacements for Wisconsin Badgers HC Paul Chryst
The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight game on Saturday with a 34-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Social media has been critical and calling for the Badgers head coach to be fired. Many Badger fans are upset about their performances in the first 5 games. So there are...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers
Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
