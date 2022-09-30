ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world

Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Cleveland.com

Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Trip#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Badgers
wisportsheroics.com

3 Potential Replacements for Wisconsin Badgers HC Paul Chryst

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight game on Saturday with a 34-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Social media has been critical and calling for the Badgers head coach to be fired. Many Badger fans are upset about their performances in the first 5 games. So there are...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers

Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
dailydodge.com

Late TD Pushes Sun Prairie West Past Golden Beavers

Sun Prairie West’s Jonathan Weah’s 34 yard touchdown run with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Wolves past the Beaver Dam High School football team 21-14 on Friday night at HH Derleth Field. The first quarter featured each team’s offense only touching the ball one time....
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller

Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Moen installed as Covenant Lutheran Church pastor

Covenant Lutheran Church of Stoughton has extended a “call” to Pastor Wendy Moen to be its senior pastor. Moen was installed at the church, located at 1525 N. Van Buren St., during the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25. Born and raised in rural Iowa, Moen...
STOUGHTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Tips on how to save on energy this winter

MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy