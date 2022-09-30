Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams injured his knee early in the second half on Sunday and he was seen on crutches after the game. The injury is a significant loss for fantasy owners and the Broncos' offense, which will now likely split backfield work between Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. Gordon fumbled his first touch of the game on Sunday and then only had two more carries after that. Boone was actually the next man up ahead of Gordon and he finished with three carries and three targets for 20 yards. The Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday night.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO