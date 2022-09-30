Read full article on original website
Giants off to best start since 2011 but QB injuries a worry
The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there's no need to tell the team to stay focused
Monday Night Football Betting: Is San Francisco the Sharp Bet as a Home Favorite?
The finale of Week 4 takes us to the west coast for a divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. A win for the Rams will give them an early one-game lead in the division, while a 49ers victory will put each NFC West team at 2-2 heading into next week.
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
Gordon's butterfingers are getting costly for Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are in a sticky situation at running back with Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury and Melvin Gordon fumbling so often
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could play for Colts Thursday night
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has a chance to play in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Colts were concerned that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but according to Schefter, initial tests came back negative. The timing is inconvenient since the Colts are on a short week, so Taylor's status will need to be monitored heading into Thursday. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson will split backfield work versus the Broncos if Taylor is unable to suit up.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
Kyle Isbel batting ninth for Royals Monday
The Kansas City Royals will start Kyle Isbel in right field for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel will bat ninth and start in right field while Ryan O'Hearn moves to the bench. Isbel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.9 fantasy points against...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Nick Fortes catching for Miami Monday
The Miami Marlins listed Nick Fortes as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will bat sixth and handle catching duties Monday while Jacob Stallings takes a seat. Fortes has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2 fantasy points against the Braves.
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Broncos' Javonte Williams done for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams injured his knee early in the second half on Sunday and he was seen on crutches after the game. The injury is a significant loss for fantasy owners and the Broncos' offense, which will now likely split backfield work between Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. Gordon fumbled his first touch of the game on Sunday and then only had two more carries after that. Boone was actually the next man up ahead of Gordon and he finished with three carries and three targets for 20 yards. The Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday night.
Hunter Dozier starting for Kansas City Monday
The Kansas City Royals will start Hunter Dozier at third base in Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will hit sixth and cover the hot corner Monday while Nate Eaton moves to the bench. Dozier has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.3 fantasy points...
