ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly man gets 33 years in federal prison for drug and gun convictions

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

A Mount Holly man accused of selling large amounts of methamphetamines received a prison sentence of 33 years on Thursday in federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Frank D. Whitney also ordered that 41-year-old Lawrence Jeffrey Brooks to submit to 10 years of court supervision after his release.

Whitney also sentenced Dustin Blair Henry, 39, of Charlotte, to 19.5 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to filed documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearings,Brooks led a drug trafficking organization operating in Mecklenburg County, of which Henry was a member.

Over the course of the drug conspiracy, the defendants conducted multiple drug transactions involving the sale of methamphetamine and illegally possessed firearms, according to court records.

On Jan. 29, 2019, law enforcement learned that Henry, who at the time was on post-release supervision stemming from a state drug conviction, sold methamphetamine to an individual. As a result, law enforcement conducted a search of Henry’s residence and seized four firearms, which Henry was prohibited from possessing.

In February 2019, Brooks and Henry robbed at gun point two individuals over the course of a drugtransaction. And, on May 14, 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Brooks’svehicle, from which they seized 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and two handguns thatbelonged to Brooks. As a convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited from possessing firearms.

During a subsequent search of Brooks’s storage unit, law enforcement seized 8 kilograms ofmethamphetamine.

On April 28, 2022, Brooks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Henry pleaded guilty on Feb. 26, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men are currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation, which to date has led to the federal prosecution of more than 60 individuals for drug trafficking.

Law enforcement have also seized more than 49 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 kilogramsof fentanyl, 27 kilograms of cocaine, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 70 firearms, more than $385,000in cash, and more than $800,000 in other property.

In making Thursday’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King commended the Drug EnforcementAdministration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg PoliceDepartment, the Huntersville Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the MountHolly Police Department for their coordination and investigation of the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpjmM_0iFyvzRE00

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here .

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Mount Holly man gets 33 years in federal prison for drug and gun convictions

Comments / 2

Related
my40.tv

Man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, authorities say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Michael Wayne Noblitt, 43, of Marion, to 160 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Mount Holly, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Holly, NC
ourdavie.com

Missing woman found; man arrested

A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Convicted Felon#Drug Trafficking#District Court
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in convenience store assault

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
SISSONVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Chesterfield County on Saturday, officials said. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Hunts Mill Road area around 3:30 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a male victim who had been...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy