Hurricane Ian damages Venice High School’s Powell-Davis Stadium

VENICE, FLORIDA - Extensive damage to commercial and residential property has emerged all over social media of the southwest Florida region.

Cities like Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Naples and Venice were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Ian, which reached wind speeds of 155 miles per hour, just falling short of being categorized as a CAT 5 hurricane.

Public and private schools from Collier, Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties have begun to inspect damages and the overall strength of Hurricane Ian is disturbing to everyone. Venice head coach John Peacock posted four photos of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Seen in the pictures is the goalposts bent in half and the billboard that read ‘#ITSJUSTDIFFERENTHERE’ has been ripped apart by the wind force.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Ian to Powell-Davis Stadium is sure to be one of several high school venues that will have sustained damages.

Venice (2-2) was slated to play Chaminade-Madonna on Oct. 7th, but cancelled the game due to Hurricane Ian and were going to play Sarasota Riverview next week.

