Man Shot, Killed in Confrontation With Chicago Police in Old Town
A man has died after he was shot by a Chicago police officer in the city’s Old Town neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 400 block of West Blackhawk at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says that officers were...
NBC Chicago
Boy, 7, Shot After Relatives Confront Man Breaking Into Family's Vehicle, Chicago Police Say
A 7-year-old boy was injured Sunday morning when an unknown offender started firing shots after being confronted by one of the boy's relatives for allegedly breaking into a family vehicle, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:22 a.m. in the 10800 block of South State Street. According...
At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said. The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy. The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West...
1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side
One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
5 Dead, at Least 20 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend
Chicago police say that at least five people have been killed and 20 others wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Marquette at approximately 8:38 p.m. Friday. Police say a woman was...
Toddler Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in Albany Park Hit-and-Run, Police Say
A toddler was struck and killed by a passing truck after getting out of a vehicle in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Pulaski at approximately 2 p.m. A 15-month-old boy was being put into...
Lightfoot Makes Case For Proposed 2023 Budget, Urges City Council to ‘Be Bold With Me'
Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the City Council on Monday to “be bold with me … to continue to right historic wrongs” that have created two Chicagos: one for the haves, the other for the have-nots. “Neglect is not only morally wrong. It is also fiscally foolish. …...
1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham
One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police. According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
3 Years After Stroke, Runner Hopes to Finally Compete in Chicago Marathon He Was Forced to Miss
A California man was just a day away from competing in the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon when he suffered a stroke, and now, he's hoping to finish what he started when the race gets underway Sunday. Jason DePetris had flown into Chicago from Long Beach, California just before...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
Comcast RISE to Award $1M in Grants to Small Businesses Owned by Women, People of Color in Cook County
Comcast on Monday announced it will award $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Cook County through its Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Cook County is one of five locations selected for this new round of the grants program. Other locations include Miami, Oakland, Seattle and Washington D.C. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants in Cook County alone – $5 million across the five locations – in this round. This brings the total amount of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants awarded to $21 million nationwide to date. This is the second time Comcast has opened the fund to Cook County businesses.
Arlington Heights to Vote on Referendum Against Bears Stadium
Arlington Heights board to vote on stadium referendum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Village of Arlington Heights will consider a petition on Monday night created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer subsidies to be used for the Chicago Bears stadium developments at Arlington Park. A libertarian group called...
What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights
It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
NBC Chicago
Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station
Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
The Viral ‘Stranger Things' House in Plainfield Has More Than Just a Floating Max
You've probably seen the "Stranger Things" Halloween setup going viral at a home in suburban Plainfield, but what you haven't seen is the other side of their yard. Homeowners Dave and Aubrey have been putting together this year's décor for months, but it wasn't until their TikTok showing a floating Max Mayfield in the middle of their driveway that things really started to take off.
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
‘Homewood's Most Senior Senior:' South Suburb Celebrates Oldest Resident's 108th Birthday
A south suburban Homewood resident on Friday marked a milestone many don't get to achieve: her 108th birthday. The village's oldest resident, Mary Cantway was born on Sept. 30, 1914. Cantway was all smiles as she received cards upon cards congratulating her on the momentous occasion and a tasty birthday cake featuring her favorite color - purple.
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
Registration Opens for 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 Races
As runners prepare for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend, registration has opened for two shorter races that will take place next year. Organizers announced Monday that registration is now open for the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1 races. The two races, along...
NBC Chicago
Comments / 0