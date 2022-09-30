ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said. The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy. The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Burnside House Fire on Chicago's Far South Side

One person was killed in a house fire Sunday evening in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said. The fire was reported before 7:42 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East 90th Street. One adult male inside the home was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham

One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police. According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.
MARKHAM, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
NBC Chicago

Comcast RISE to Award $1M in Grants to Small Businesses Owned by Women, People of Color in Cook County

Comcast on Monday announced it will award $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Cook County through its Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Cook County is one of five locations selected for this new round of the grants program. Other locations include Miami, Oakland, Seattle and Washington D.C. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants in Cook County alone – $5 million across the five locations – in this round. This brings the total amount of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants awarded to $21 million nationwide to date. This is the second time Comcast has opened the fund to Cook County businesses.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cpd#Sex#Violent Crime#Copa#Chicago Police Supt
NBC Chicago

Arlington Heights to Vote on Referendum Against Bears Stadium

Arlington Heights board to vote on stadium referendum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Village of Arlington Heights will consider a petition on Monday night created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer subsidies to be used for the Chicago Bears stadium developments at Arlington Park. A libertarian group called...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station

Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
LAKE STATION, IN
NBC Chicago

The Viral ‘Stranger Things' House in Plainfield Has More Than Just a Floating Max

You've probably seen the "Stranger Things" Halloween setup going viral at a home in suburban Plainfield, but what you haven't seen is the other side of their yard. Homeowners Dave and Aubrey have been putting together this year's décor for months, but it wasn't until their TikTok showing a floating Max Mayfield in the middle of their driveway that things really started to take off.
PLAINFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy