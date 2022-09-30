ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech dedicates building in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A university will honor U.S. Rep. John Lewis by naming its student center after him.

On Thursday, Georgia Tech revealed the John Lewis Student Center in honor of the civil rights leader.

The campus sits in the 5th congressional district, where Lewis served for 33 years.

Meeting rooms in the student center will be named after streets in Lewis’ former district.

The new building is a part of a huge $110 million campus center program that will spread over three years.

It includes five buildings with 232,350 square feet of interior space, spanning over 11 acres.

The university hopes the expansion of the building helps create space for everyone to gather and connect, and the work embraces the theme of community.

