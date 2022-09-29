Read full article on original website
A Texas prison warden and his brother face charges in a shooting that killed a migrant and injured another
The former warden of a Texas prison and his brother were arrested and now face manslaughter charges in the fatal roadside shooting of a migrant this week, according to information CNN obtained Friday.
AOL Corp
Ex-Texas jail warden and his brother are accused of fatally shooting a migrant who stopped for water
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, are accused of fatally shooting an undocumented migrant and injuring another who had stopped for water at a West Texas reservoir, an arrest affidavit obtained Friday shows. Mark Sheppard and Michael Sheppard, both 60, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the Sept....
KHOU
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
Two men arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Texas migrant
Two brothers, including a former jail warden, have been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a migrant and injuring another in El Paso, Texas. Shotgun shells were found on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca allegedly connected to the incident. KTSM's Shelby Kapp reports.Oct. 1, 2022.
