FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a […]
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
abc57.com
Man accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without ever owning valid Indiana license
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without having ever owned a valid Indiana license, according to the probable cause affidavit. Alexs Duenas was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
wkzo.com
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday. The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation. It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot. The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food...
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa
The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
WEAU-TV 13
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
