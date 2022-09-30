ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Buffalo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
New Buffalo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Dowagiac, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Paw Paw, MI
wkzo.com

MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan

LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Winds New Buffalo#Table Games#Slot Machine#Casino#Pokagon Band#Potawatomi
WNDU

Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday. The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation. It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot. The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food...
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa

The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WEAU-TV 13

Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy