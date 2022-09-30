Read full article on original website
WGME
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
WGME
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon
It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
WGME
Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
WGME
Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards offer ultimate fall experience
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As the calendar turns to October, apple and pumpkin picking season are in full swing. One place you can get your fall fix in is Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards in Cumberland. Sweetser's has been around for over 200 years. Their barn was built in 1812 when...
WGME
Car crash leads to shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired after a car crash in Portland Sunday night. Officers responded to Grant Street near Deering Ave. around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash followed by gunshots. Police say officers found the owner the car, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from...
WGME
Auburn student gets caught in door of moving school bus
AUBURN (WGME) -- What started as a typical bus ride after school for Chandler Benway quickly became anything but, when he says his arm got caught and the bus continued traveling several blocks down Spring Street. "I was getting off the bus and I was still holding on, the bus...
WGME
Car ends up in river after crash in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, NH (WGME)— A seat belt is believed to have saved a woman in Hampton from serious injuries or worse after her SUV crashed into a bridge and landed in the water below. It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on I-95 on the Taylor River Bridge. Police say...
WGME
CBS13's Charlie Lopresti wins biggest pumpkin at Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The premier pumpkin weigh-off took place Sunday morning at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta. Edwin Pierpont, who set the state record last year with a 2,121-pound pumpkin, weighed in this year with a 2,074-pound pumpkin. But with a difference of just six pounds, CBS13’s Charlie Lopresti took...
WGME
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Saturday, October 1st 2022 — PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you think it’s tastebud heaven or pretentious and boring, Portland’s food and drink landscape never stays the same for very long. This fall at least five new food and drink spots are opening in, and around, the...
