'Brazen' burglars who raided Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Cheshire mansion 'gained entry using a ladder while they were at home with their baby son'

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Thieves who raided Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Cheshire mansion gained access using a ladder, it was revealed on Thursday.

The singer and the footballer, both 29, were left 'terrified and heartbroken' by the 'brazen' thief who took off with 'a lot of valuable items' after scaling the building.

According to The Sun, the couple were inside the property with their son Axel, 13-months, when they alerted police to the burglary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TM4BI_0iFyu4Xn00
Upsetting: Thieves who raided Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Cheshire mansion gained access using a ladder, it was revealed on Thursday

It is reported that the burglars were experienced and entered through an upstairs window from a ladder and escaped with jewellery and designer items.

A pal told the publication: 'It seems astonishing that you could be burgled in your own home during the evening without even being out, but that’s what police believe happened.

'It now looks as though they were targeted by some fairly brazen and experienced criminals who had the brass neck and the wherewithal to climb the back of a large property and get hold of all this expensive kit before they were noticed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pk1a_0iFyu4Xn00
Scary: According to The Sun , the couple were inside the property with their son Axel, 13-months when they alerted police to the burglary

'They must be pretty seasoned but police are determined to get hold of them before anyone else falls victim.'

The couple were left feeling 'violated' by the incident and extremely 'upset' after realising what had happened, according to another source.

They said: 'The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they're heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them, not just financially, have been taken.

'This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family. Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they're determined to get on with their lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391TKv_0iFyu4Xn00
Shocking: The singer and the footballer, both 29, were left 'terrified and heartbroken' by the 'brazen' thief who took off with 'a lot of valuable items' after using a tall ladder to gain access to the mansion

MailOnline has contacted representatives for comment.

Perrie and Alex moved in together in 2019 and gave fans a glimpse of their stunning home as the couple self-isolated during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Taking to social media at the time, the pair shared several snaps and clips from inside their abode as they make the most of spending quality time together.

The couple's sitting room features a comfy looking crushed velvet couch and white tiles with an egg chair seat in the corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPPfA_0iFyu4Xn00
Wow: It is reported that the burglars were experienced and used a ladder to enter through an upstairs window and escaped with the families jewellery and designer items
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atnnX_0iFyu4Xn00
Cosy: Perrie and Alex moved in together in 2019 and gave fans a glimpse of their into their stunning home as the couple self-isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020

Perrie and Alex have been keeping themselves entertained as they spend more time at home, with Perrie uploading a video of the couple doing an impromptu dance up their elegant marble stairs.

The floors in the main hallway are also lined with marble which continues up the stairs along with a black banister.

The home also features very large corridors while Perrie and Alex won't find it difficult to pass the time in their luxurious indoor pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgRG9_0iFyu4Xn00
Luxury: Taking to social media, the pair shared several snaps and clips from inside their abode as they make the most of spending quality time together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6Pg2_0iFyu4Xn00
Swish: The floors in the main hallway are also lined with marble which continues up the stairs along with a black banister 

If that wasn't enough, the pair also have a large back yard lined with plants and wooden panelling along with a hot tub where they can cosy up during the summer evenings.

In another living space, the couple have a large black beanbag placed before a sleek, modern fireplace with golden brown tiled walls.

The spacious kitchen features a wooden table in the centre while Alex and Perrie also had a skylight built into the roof to allow in plenty of natural light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4s03_0iFyu4Xn00
Fun: The pair also have a large backyard lined with plants and wooden panelling, along with their own hot tub

