Read full article on original website
Related
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. […]
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers recover 2022 Ram 2500
Update (9:45 a.m.) The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to Crime Stoppers, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Carpet Tech teams up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to feed homebound elderly
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect soup cans for senior citizens. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. “When Meals on Wheels began asking...
National Taco Day deals on Oct. 4
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taco Tuesday is celebrated by many every Tuesday but this Taco Tuesday is celebrated amongst all Taco lovers nationally on Oct. 4. According to National Today, the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was created in New Jersey by Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar back in 1982. However, the phrase was trademarked and popularized by […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
abc7amarillo.com
Road improvement project on Port Lane to impact traffic
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday and impact traffic on Port Lane. The road improvement project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. The project will...
The Buc-ee’s Saga? Yeah, It Just Got a Bit More Interesting.
Lately, I've received several emails asking if we had any updates on Buc-ee's being built here in Amarillo. Well, I finally have SOME kind of update, but it may not be the update you're looking for, unfortunately. That said, it is definitely a very interesting development. The legal battle over...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend downtown Amarillo will be filled with muralists, musicians, and food vendors as the Hoodoo Mural Festival returns. Founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival, Andrew Hall said muralists from all over the world will be coming to Amarillo to share their art. “This is free public art and we are […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs West Texas A&M
Canyon, TEXAS (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons faced the West Texas A&M Aggies. Look below for a more in-depth look on the highlights.
KFDA
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
Myhighplains.com
Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
Comments / 0