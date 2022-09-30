Read full article on original website
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
KLTV
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
inforney.com
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
Rusk County fire departments responding to quick moving fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County said that Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene Sunday of a fast moving 5-acre fire off of County Road 262. There’s a lot of smoke but authorities say that the fire is mostly contained. Rusk County said that they have been responding to fires across […]
Lone finalist announced for QISD Superintendent
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Quitman ISD Board of Trustees held a special called meeting Monday at 6 p.m. where Chris Mason was named the lone finalist for QISD Superintendent. All members were in attendance except Mr. Michael Hipp. The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Smith, and the board immediately went into […]
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Longview Regional Medical Center 7th annual NICU reunion event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated their 7th annual NICU reunion event Saturday afternoon. The medical center took time Saturday afternoon to honor the families and celebrate patients treated in the NICU. This the the first time the event has been celebrated after a two year halt due to the COVID […]
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Pine Tree drops Nacogdoches 49-14
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Nacogdoches Dragons went head-to-head with the Pine Tree Pirates in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Pine Tree came away with the win, defeating Nacogdoches, 49-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
KTRE
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 reopened after overturned 18-wheeler causes shut down in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
