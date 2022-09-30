Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
WBTV
Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'
The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
Neighbors get the chance to weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors can weigh in Monday on the proposed plans to bring a new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas.
WCNC
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
iheart.com
Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale
(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
NYC-based Spandrel Development buys 19 acres near Camp North End for apartment project
CHARLOTTE — New York City-based Spandrel Development Partners has its second Charlotte apartment project in the works. The developer recently closed on the acquisition of 19.1 acres near Camp North End, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Capstone Land Sales helped brokered the $4.4 million sale of the property at 3245 Statesville Ave.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update
CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
NY developer bullish on Charlotte as it gears up for next NoDa project
CHARLOTTE — New York-based Avery Hall will break ground on its next Charlotte project by year-end. The Brooklyn real estate developer, in partnership with Declaration Partners, is planning a 420,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 300 E. 36th St. Tarlton Long, principal and director of Avery Hall Southeast, said the project...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian came toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
