CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO