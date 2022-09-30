ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte's Epicentre becomes 'Queen City Quarter'

The property, listed as ‘Rock Hill Overlook,’ sits just off of I-77 near what will be Exit 81 in Rock Hill. Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. Updated: 14 hours ago. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors

Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln

There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in a Jeep that crashed on a collapsed bridge in Catawba County over the weekend, state troopers said. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place Northeast in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. When troopers got to the area, they found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in the water where the road was washed out.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

