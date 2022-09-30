Read full article on original website
Louisville Extends Offer to Elite '24 C Flory Bidunga
The Indiana prospect is the top-ranked center in the Class of 2024
Is This The Beginning of The End of Scott Satterfield's Tenure at Louisville?
Following the Cardinals' inexcusable loss to Boston College, is this the beginning of the end for head coach Scott Satterfield?
Report: '24 Wing Karter Knox to Visit Cardinals for Louisville Live
The Florida wing is now the fourth prospect scheduled to visit Louisville's preseason basketball event.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-33 Loss at Boston College
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, wide receiver Tyler Hudson, quarterback Brock Domann and defensive end YaYa Diaby said after their loss to the Eagles:
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Injured Late at Boston College; Status TBD
The redshirt senior exited with an undisclosed injury.
Look: College Football Field Storm Getting Crushed On Saturday
Boston College football picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville this afternoon. Unfortunately, the game didn't end without a confusing and somewhat embarrassing premature field storm by the Boston College students. The students, thinking time had expired, rushed the field at Alumni...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores and highlights for the games we covered:. CAL 51, Henry County 7 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Seneca 43, North Bullitt 26.
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
The Vault: Taking a look at Louisville's past Oktoberfest celebrations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first-ever Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany in 1810 as a five-day celebration to commemorate the marriage of the crown prince of Belgium. The festivities lasted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 17 and ended with a great horse race. More than 210 years later, countries...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
WHAS 11
Louisville native D'Corey Johnson sings in tribute concert
Johnson's moving to California to chase his dreams. He's hosting one last show this week before heading out to the West Coast, and WHAS11 got a sneak peek.
Teams raise more than $100K during annual 'Plane Pull' at UPS Worldport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty teams took their chance to pull a plane while raising money for a good cause. Forty-two teams competed in Saturday’s UPS Plane Pull at their Worldport facility. Their goal? Pulling a 155,000-pound cargo jet in 12-feet in the fastest time. The money raised during...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
