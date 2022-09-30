ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Spun

Look: College Football Field Storm Getting Crushed On Saturday

Boston College football picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville this afternoon. Unfortunately, the game didn't end without a confusing and somewhat embarrassing premature field storm by the Boston College students. The students, thinking time had expired, rushed the field at Alumni...
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores and highlights for the games we covered:. CAL 51, Henry County 7 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Seneca 43, North Bullitt 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
