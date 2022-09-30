Read full article on original website
Two area schools with a prestigious award by U.S. Department of Education
FORT MILL, S.C. — Elementary schools in both Fort Mill, SC and Gaston County, NC received the nation's more prestigious academic honor. Gold Hill Elementary in Fort Mill and W.A. Bess Elementary in Gaston County were both named 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools. It’s a distinction only 297 schools nationwide...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Center for Digital Equity celebrates National Digital Inclusion Week
CHARLOTTE – The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with new personnel announcements and a themed week-long social media campaign aimed at highlighting free digital resources available to residents in Charlotte area. Created by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Inclusion Week...
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolinas College’s Oldest Living Alumnae to Celebrate Milestone Birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Elinor Caddell, a member of the first graduating class of the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1944, will turn 100-years-old on Dec. 5, 2022. Carolinas College hosted a private birthday celebration for Caddell on Thursday, September 29. Throughout her career, Caddell has...
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
School play draws controversy for allowing students to play roles of any gender
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is some debate in Union County over a plan to let students play roles of any gender in a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”. Despite the debate, the school says the show will go on. Channel 9 reporter Genevieve Curtis spoke with students...
qcitymetro.com
A $20 million grant program for minority-owned businesses is accepting applications
Beyond Open, a $20 million grant program for minority-owned small businesses, opened its first round of applications on Thursday — the first of three rounds will span over the next two years. Led by Foundation for the Carolinas, the program is funded by Wells Fargo’s $420 million Open for...
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update
CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
Raleigh News & Observer
What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.
Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
WBTV
State of Emergency declared in Union Co.; emergency officials prepare for Ian
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian expected to make a second landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast, the storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Union County. Late Thursday, Union County and the city of Monroe both issued state of emergency declarations. The declaration,...
Neighbors get the chance to weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors can weigh in Monday on the proposed plans to bring a new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas.
corneliustoday.com
Town Board will review Hyundai expansion
Sept. 30. By Dave Vieser. A major change in expansion plans for Lake Norman Hyundai will considered for final approval at Monday’s Cornelius Town Board Meeting. Currently there is a parking lot and one building that were approved in 2013 for the new location, 19926 Chartown Road. The 2013 approval was for three buildings, but only one was ever built. This request is to build one large building in the area that was approved for two smaller buildings.
WCNC
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
