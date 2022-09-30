ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Center for Digital Equity celebrates National Digital Inclusion Week

CHARLOTTE – The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with new personnel announcements and a themed week-long social media campaign aimed at highlighting free digital resources available to residents in Charlotte area. Created by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Inclusion Week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carolinas College’s Oldest Living Alumnae to Celebrate Milestone Birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Elinor Caddell, a member of the first graduating class of the Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1944, will turn 100-years-old on Dec. 5, 2022. Carolinas College hosted a private birthday celebration for Caddell on Thursday, September 29. Throughout her career, Caddell has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

What are Mecklenburg County Latino voters’ top concerns? It might surprise you.

Jorge Pedroza scanned the parking lot. As customers approached Compare Foods he used a combination of Spanish and English to ask them one thing: Are you registered to vote?. The supermarket chain on North Sharon Amity Road is frequented by many Latinos in east Charlotte, Pedroza, a canvasser with the Hispanic Federation, says. Owners of the chain allowed the organization to set up a tent and register voters as part of its statewide efforts to mobilize Latino voters.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors

Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Town Board will review Hyundai expansion

Sept. 30. By Dave Vieser. A major change in expansion plans for Lake Norman Hyundai will considered for final approval at Monday’s Cornelius Town Board Meeting. Currently there is a parking lot and one building that were approved in 2013 for the new location, 19926 Chartown Road. The 2013 approval was for three buildings, but only one was ever built. This request is to build one large building in the area that was approved for two smaller buildings.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Take a trip to Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WAXHAW, NC

