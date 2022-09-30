Read full article on original website
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
kbsi23.com
1 killed, person of interest identified after Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting on Monday, Oct. 3 in Carbondale. Carbondale police were called to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 1:25 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect...
kbsi23.com
Missouri midterm election rapidly approaching
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The state midterm elections are rapidly approaching. Missouri voters will be able to select their ideal candidate at the federal and state levels Nov. 8. Thousands are expected to vote this fall. While this election is not as high profile as the presidential race, the...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug trafficking investigation nets one arrest in Paducah
A drug trafficking investigation in Paducah nets one arrest. Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were tipped off to drug activity and began an investigation. Undercover officers were allegedly able to purchase drugs from 37-year-old Joshua K. Averitt of Spruce Street. Friday, Averitt was pulled over near 28th and...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Sept. 18. Police officers responded to a business on the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:40 a.m. The victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
kbsi23.com
Quilters gather for 13th Biennial Quilt Show in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Quilters from all over came out for the 13th Biennial Quilt Show hosted by River Heritage Quilters’ Guild at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. River Heritage Quilters’ Guild member Sheryl Windchel says this show happens every two years and showcases...
westkentuckystar.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman
A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
KFVS12
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University among U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University has been recognized among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report. The rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on academic quality. Southeast is ranked as the 26th best public...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
KFVS12
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
kbsi23.com
Sunshine, Hot Rods, and Good Times: Marion fall festival rolls into third year
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – It was a weekend of fun… and fundraising in Marion as folks enjoyed the 3rd Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church and Marion Knights of Columbus Fall Festival. “We’re just trying to have more community because it’s important to get out and be together, especially...
