Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
Missouri midterm election rapidly approaching

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The state midterm elections are rapidly approaching. Missouri voters will be able to select their ideal candidate at the federal and state levels Nov. 8. Thousands are expected to vote this fall. While this election is not as high profile as the presidential race, the...
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
Drug trafficking investigation nets one arrest in Paducah

A drug trafficking investigation in Paducah nets one arrest. Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were tipped off to drug activity and began an investigation. Undercover officers were allegedly able to purchase drugs from 37-year-old Joshua K. Averitt of Spruce Street. Friday, Averitt was pulled over near 28th and...
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Sept. 18. Police officers responded to a business on the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue at 12:40 a.m. The victim was inside a business when approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
Quilters gather for 13th Biennial Quilt Show in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Quilters from all over came out for the 13th Biennial Quilt Show hosted by River Heritage Quilters’ Guild at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. River Heritage Quilters’ Guild member Sheryl Windchel says this show happens every two years and showcases...
Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman

A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
