2 children die in Canton crash, school district offers counselors to students and staff
CANTON, Ohio — Two children have died following a weekend crash in Canton. It happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to information released by the Canton Police Department early Monday morning. Police say a Ford F550 had lost control, gone off...
cleveland19.com
New surveillance cameras will be installed in ‘key areas’ throughout Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials have recently joined resources to obtain the Flock camera surveillance system in Lake County. Concord Township, Painesville Township and Perry Township trustees, along with Lake County Commissioners, are making it possible for the county get the cameras in “key areas.”. Flock...
Garfield Heights Police say bullet found on bus prompted lockdown
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. UPDATE: Garfield Heights police tell 3News a school bus driver notified school security after finding a bullet underneath one of the seats Monday morning. Additionally, the bus driver saw the student who was sitting in that particular seat, throw something out in the trash can outside of the school, police said.
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio announces leadership shift in attempt to accelerate growth
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In a move aimed at drastically accelerating its growth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has announced a shift in the non-profit's leadership. Effective immediately, BGCNEO CEO Jeff Scott will take over...
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police give update on ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents will share the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. The month-long operation focused on violent offenders with active warrants. Officials said the crimes happened in all five neighborhood police districts in Cleveland. Suspects arrested...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Akron babysitter accused of raping several children in 3 different Northeast Ohio communities
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping several children while babysitting in three Northeast Ohio communities. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 25-year-old Timothy Luna of Akron was indicted by a...
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Portage County school dedicates football game to 11-year-old killed in crash
Turning sadness into a celebration of life, a Northeast Ohio community came together to honor an 11-year old boy killed in a tragic crash one week ago.
WKYC
