ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Garfield Heights Police say bullet found on bus prompted lockdown

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. UPDATE: Garfield Heights police tell 3News a school bus driver notified school security after finding a bullet underneath one of the seats Monday morning. Additionally, the bus driver saw the student who was sitting in that particular seat, throw something out in the trash can outside of the school, police said.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
East Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Olmsted Falls, OH
Government
City
Ravenna, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Ravenna, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Olmsted Falls, OH
Education
East Cleveland, OH
Education
City
East Cleveland, OH
Ravenna, OH
Education
WKYC

Suspect indicted in 2020 murder of Akron's Na'Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly eight months after he was first arrested, a Summit County grand jury has indicted Adarus Black for the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in Akron. Black, 19, is believed to have fired the shots that fatally wounded Crawford as she was driving with her...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#School Bus#Linus School District#Linus K12#Northeast Ohio#School Districts#Bus Garage#Ohio State Highway Patrol
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police give update on ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents will share the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. The month-long operation focused on violent offenders with active warrants. Officials said the crimes happened in all five neighborhood police districts in Cleveland. Suspects arrested...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy