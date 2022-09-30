Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered
A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2
Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?
One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
Bomb Making Kit Found Near Hudson Valley, New York School, 1 Dead
A tragic situation near a Hudson Valley school got even scarier when police confirmed a bomb-making kit was found. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the fatal shooting near Marist College. Explosive Making Manuel, Materials Found Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel. One man was found dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began
Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported down off area bridges
MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game
The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents
It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0