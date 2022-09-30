ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered

A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend." On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County,...
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY

It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began

Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported down off area bridges

MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents

It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

