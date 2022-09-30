ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
kptv.com

4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Portland Tribune

Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday

UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
kptv.com

50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
kptv.com

Suspect on the run after deadly hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking this morning for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland. It happened just before midnight Friday. It happened on the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue where the Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating. When officers arrived they...
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
