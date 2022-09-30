Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Two dead in separate shootings Friday and Saturday; Portland sees four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men died in separate early morning shooting incidents Friday and Saturday, according to Portland police, one in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland and the other in the Wilkes neighborhood in Northeast. The shootings happened about 24 hours apart, and there were also two separate...
KXL
Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City
Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
Two people stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday
UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...
Numerous tires slashed in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland
More than 50 victims have been affected by this vandalism act. No arrests have been made, police said.
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and booked into jail Friday...
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
Neighbors create memorial in honor of woman shot to death in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A basketball court at Northwest Portland's Wallace Park has been turned into a memorial honoring Erika Evans. The 26-year-old was killed there on Friday, Sept. 23. "I feel a little nervous now," Jen Tracy said. Tracy has lived in the neighborhood for about two years. Initially,...
Tires slashed in Roseway neighborhood, more than 50 victims; public assistance requested
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday morning, Portlanders in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland woke up to an alarming surprise: slashed tires on their vehicles. Portland police reported that an officer responded to a vandalism call in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. Upon...
Federal Judge Robert E. Jones ends his courtroom career at age 95 after 59 years on the bench
The jury box was full. The desks for the prosecution and defense were occupied. The public gallery was packed. When the judge entered the 10th floor courtroom in downtown Portland, he didn’t sit at the bench. He didn’t don his usual black robe. Instead, U.S. District Judge Robert...
Suspect on the run after deadly hit-and-run in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking this morning for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland. It happened just before midnight Friday. It happened on the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue where the Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating. When officers arrived they...
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
