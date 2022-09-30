UPDATE: Police are also investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in Southeast Portland that left aman critically wounded.Police are investigating two fatal stabbing in Old Town in nine hours on Friday. A Friday shooting that left a man in critical condition in Southeast Portland is also under investigation. In the most recent stabbing, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. There they found an injured victim who was declared dead by arriving paramedics. Police announced Saturday morning that Kalil C. Ford, 20, was arrested and charged...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO