Williams out with torn ACL, Gregory needs knee surgery
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. “Both of those guys are...
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson Does the Griddy After Catching Touchdown
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson does the griddy after catching TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Welcome back, Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback scored a touchdown in the second quarter of his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But it wasn't a passing or rushing score.
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz Misses 61-Yard Field Goal in Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup. Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a...
Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Commanders Vs. Cowboys Week 4 Inactives: Washington Down to Third-String Center
Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 4 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders' offensive line will be down to their third-string center for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, is expected to start for the Commanders at center. Wes Schweitzer, who...
Arch Manning Breaks Peyton and Eli's High School Records
Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's high school records originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Arch Manning now has some bragging rights over his uncles. The Texas Longhorns commit broke a pair of Isidore Newman High School (New Orleans) career passing records that were held by his two-time Super Bowl champion uncles, Peyton and Eli, on Friday night.
