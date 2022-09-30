Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO