Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
Green Barn Berry Farm celebrates beginning of fall
MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With fall in the air, a Lycoming County farm has welcomed back its seasonal festivities. Each year, Green Barn Berry Farm in Muncy begins celebrating fall the last week in September. It includes endless acres with activities like hayrides, a maze, and a petting zoo. The farm also features baked […]
STEP Designated Stop Program starts Monday in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Monday is the first for the new STEP Designated Stop Program serving popular locations within Clinton and Lycoming counties. Anyone can ride for $2 per trip, but reservations are required. The launch of three new routes will expand STEP’s ability to help community members reach more of Clinton County and destinations in neighboring Lycoming County.
After more than a decade, future of Bellefonte’s elementary schools remains unclear
The district has spent more than $100,000 on architectural firms on the long-planned project.
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
State College
Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County
As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
LHU: Football drops PSAC East clash to visiting Millersville
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team fell to visiting Millersville, 42-12, this afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 1) at Hubert Jack Stadium in Week-5 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. Millersville led 14-0 at halftime, but the Bald Eagles struck quick in the second half, scoring...
Housing the Herd: When will Bucknell make the residential student experience a priority?
Bucknell University boasts its tight-knit relationships between administration, faculty and students. For the most part, this is true. There are plenty of opportunities for student engagement and involvement in critical decisions regarding campus life at Bucknell. However, there is one aspect of the student experience that the administration cannot seem to approach in an effective manner: housing.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
State College
ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE
A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
Williamsport spoils CM football homecoming, 48-16
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Try as they might, the Central Mountain football team had no answer for Williamsport’s big-play offense, the Millionaires scoring early and often on the way to a 48-16 win in the Wildcats’ Friday night homecoming contest. Williamsport couldn’t be stopped in the...
Travel delays, water shutoff expected Monday for Riverview Park walkway project near Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT is alerting area drivers to expect travel delays early next week as waterline work takes place on the Farrandsville Road as part of the $7.5 million Riverview Park walkway project in Woodward Township. Crews will be working Monday to tie a new waterline into...
Lady Wildcat soccer battles in 2-0 loss at Milton
MILTON, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat soccer team traveled to Milton, an opponent holding a 7-3 record and positioned in fourth place in the Heartland (Division 2) Conference heading into the Saturday game; the home team had to work hard to earn the 2-0 win. The Lady...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
Weis Markets Launches Ice Cream Flavor For Cancer Coalition
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty, to benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Weis Markets will donate a portion of the proceeds, totaling $10,000, to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support its mission to help find a cure for breast cancer. Pink Peppermint Patty will be available in stores, while supplies last, starting Sept. 26.
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
