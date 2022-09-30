MONROE, NY (October 1, 2022) — Garfield E. Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle died Saturday after he stepped into a roadway and struck by a passing car in Orange County, New York. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:16 a.m. State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. Preliminary investigation revealed that Elliot was involved in a vehicle crash where he was the operator of one of the vehicles. Mr. Elliott exited his vehicle in the center median of State Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east. Mr. Elliot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for approximately two hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO