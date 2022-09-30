ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Hudson Valley Post#Mahopac
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby

Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Man Killed by Passing Car Following Orange County Collision

MONROE, NY (October 1, 2022) — Garfield E. Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle died Saturday after he stepped into a roadway and struck by a passing car in Orange County, New York. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:16 a.m. State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. Preliminary investigation revealed that Elliot was involved in a vehicle crash where he was the operator of one of the vehicles. Mr. Elliott exited his vehicle in the center median of State Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east. Mr. Elliot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for approximately two hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported down off area bridges

MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Daily Voice

Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County

Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy