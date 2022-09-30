This should derive a lot of conversation. Coming hot off of the heels of last week’s list, the interaction is slowly growing and I want to thank you for that, but if this one doesn’t get your wrestling brain turning I don’t know what will. This week we will be mulling over the 10 times that wrestling companies missed the chance to make a new champion. This one was inspired after watching the crowd at All Out lose their minds for The Acclaimed, and how big it would’ve been had they won the titles. Let’s just dive in.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO