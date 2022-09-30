Read full article on original website
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22. Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against...
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
Former WWE NXT Star Working at the Performance Center
Another former wrestler has been hired to assist with training at the WWE Performance Center. According to a report from Pwinsider.com, former NXT star Biff Busick has been at the training facility in Orlando, Florida, this week. He is working as a Guest Coach. Because of his work in the...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
Top 10 Times Wrestling Companies Missed Making a Champion
This should derive a lot of conversation. Coming hot off of the heels of last week’s list, the interaction is slowly growing and I want to thank you for that, but if this one doesn’t get your wrestling brain turning I don’t know what will. This week we will be mulling over the 10 times that wrestling companies missed the chance to make a new champion. This one was inspired after watching the crowd at All Out lose their minds for The Acclaimed, and how big it would’ve been had they won the titles. Let’s just dive in.
AEW Removed from Channel Owned By Warner Bros. Discovery In Other Countries
Space, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Americas, which is owned by TNT/TBS parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, no longer airs AEW. Dynamite and Rampage will no longer air on Space in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean, according to AEW. There has been no word on why the programming was pulled, but as of yesterday, Friday, September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except in Brazil.
AEW Star Dropping Hints That He May Be Leaving the Company
AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given the impression that he wants fans to be aware that he may be finished with the company after this coming Friday night. Andrade retweeted a message that was originally posted by Jose the Assistant, which read, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
How Liv Morgan Feels About Receiving Mixed Reactions From WWE Fans
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with The Metro UK for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan addressed the mixed reactions she receives from WWE fans:. “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it...
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
NJPW Founder and Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki Passes Away at 79
According to Yahoo Japan, Antonio Inoki died at the age of 79. Inoki had been suffering from health problems in recent years. Born Kanji Inoki, he is one of the biggest names in Japanese wrestling history and a cultural icon in general. He is regarded as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history.
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Add Mid-Card Title To Women’s Division
Raquel Rodriguez thinks WWE should add a mid-card championship to their women’s division. The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke about this during a recent appearance on “The Ten Count” with NBC Sports Boston. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she shares...
WWE Star Leaves Stable on SmackDown
WWE has been hinting at potential trouble between Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models for several weeks now. On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor participated in some comedic backstage segments by striking various poses. Max Dupri was not on board with what they were doing, and he removed his belt to demonstrate that he is not interested in participating in the Maximum Male Models. A moment earlier, he had punched Mansoor and knocked him onto the floor.
JONAH Pulled From NJPW Royal Quest II Due to Travel Issues, Updated Card
The NJPW announced Saturday morning that JONAH will miss this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II events in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. On night one, JONAH was supposed to team up with Bad Dude Tito against Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii. Zak Knight will now take JONAH’s place. On night two, Ishii will compete in a singles match against a mystery opponent.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Saskatoon, SK 10/2/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Angel (of Los Lotharios) * Natalya defeated B-Fab (of Hit Row) * Madcap Moss defeated Sami Zayn via DQ, the referee orders a tag team match. *...
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
Peacock and WWE Network Add “Best of WWE: The Extreme” Compilation
A new compilation by WWE Network and Peacock is now available to stream. The Best Of WWE: The Extreme is available to watch on demand on both platforms at any time. In preparation for WWE Extreme Rules 2022, which will take place the next weekend, this highlights major matches and moments that took things to an extreme level.
