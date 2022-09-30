Read full article on original website
Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber tuned up for his start in Game 1 of the wild-card series, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers in the second inning and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber allowed two runs in five innings in his final start of the regular season. Josh Naylor played first base and batted cleanup, one spot ahead of his brother Bo, who was the designated hitter. Brennan also tripled in the first. Royals catcher Salvador Perez wasn’t in the lineup after feeling soreness in his left thumb during Saturday’s game.
Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Cleveland are investigating an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament over the weekend on Lake Erie. A Twitter video shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event, on Friday cutting open walleye and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside the winning catch of five fish to bolster their weight. Anglers Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky were disqualified. Messages seeking comment were left Monday with Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says ODNR officers gathered evidence. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a statement said “these individuals will be held accountable.”
