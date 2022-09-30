ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City

Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
CUPERTINO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?

About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies in Walnut Creek hit and run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run crash in Walnut Creek Saturday evening resulted in a death, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Sunday. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. The victim was identified Monday by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Chung Le, 44 of Milpitas. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
OAKLAND, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA

