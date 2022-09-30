Read full article on original website
Related
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City
Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home invaders, one dressed as PG&E worker, rob 70-year-old Daly City woman
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman was assaulted and robbed after three men entered her Daly City home. Police say they’re still investigating and are looking for the suspects. Security video shows they were dressed as utility workers. KRON4 spoke with the woman’s granddaughter about all the details and how she’s doing now. […]
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her Claim
A California Wells Fargo customer gets scammed on Zelle, and the scammer laughs in her face after she sends him the money, and demands it back. When she files a claim with her bank, they deny her claim because "she initiated it."
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim dies in Walnut Creek hit and run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A hit-and-run crash in Walnut Creek Saturday evening resulted in a death, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Sunday. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. The victim was identified Monday by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Chung Le, 44 of Milpitas. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Suspect who caused three school lockdowns surrenders, $50,000 bail
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A man who allegedly caused three schools to go into lockdown in Rohnert Park was arrested last week, Rohnert Park police said in a statement. Tyler David Collins, 29, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 26 at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Main Station at 500 City […]
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
SFist
Man Dressed Like PG&E Employee Among Home Invaders Who Robbed Daly City Woman of Life Savings
On Wednesday, a man donning a utility vest and claiming to work for Pacific Gas and Electric was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings and left her with minor injuries. Around 9:45 a.m. this past Wednesday, a Ring Doorbell system caught...
Comments / 0