Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO