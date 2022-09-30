ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

wild941.com

Tampa Safe From Major Storms Because Tocobaga Tribe Blessed Land

Tampa Bay has been able to avoided hurricanes for a long time and many people attribute that to a blessing that came from the Tocobaga Tribe. The last major hurricane that hit Tampa dates back to 1921 which had winds over 100 mph and 11-foot storm surge. So, why has Tampa been able to avoid being hit by a major hurricane for such a long time? Many say the Native Americans of the Tocobaga Tribe blessed the land keeping it safe from big storms.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

The Lucky Dill Deli — A True NY Deli, But So Much More!

When Alex Mitow, the son of Kim Mitow, who first opened The Lucky Dill Deli in Palm Harbor way back in 1991, emailed to ask for advertising rates in the New Tampa & Wesley Chapel Neighborhood News, I’ll admit I was a little confused. Why would a deli restaurant...
PALM HARBOR, FL
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
FLORIDA STATE

