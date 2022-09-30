Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Man Threatened to Kill Young Black Men, Shoot Mexicans, Feds Say
A Texas man faces federal charges after allegedly making a slew of wild threats online—including that he would go “kamikaze” on law enforcement and kill young Black men in relationships with white women. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, was charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer after posting several disturbing messages on the social media platform Gab since August, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said. He was arrested on Thursday with a 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines in his vehicle. Prosecutors allege that under the name “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood,” Copelin posted threats against his targets, including “police officers, government officials, Black people, immigrants, [and] Jews” since Aug. 21. Those threats, according to a press release announcing the charges, included claims he would “blow up” IRS agents, “shoot Mexicans'” he did not believe should be in the U.S., “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate,” and “blow the FEDS away.” Copelin also posted a call for “all strong abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to help enforce the law, “because the government is corrupt.”Read it at Department of Justice
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Detroit. They’re accused of assisting others who have been convicted of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan.
Comments / 0