'Fans Are Not Happy': Ken Jennings In 'Jeopardy' After Complaints & TV Show Rigging Scandal

Is Ken Jennings ' job in jeopardy ? It sure seems like it!

After viewers claimed he rigged Jeopardy! , their complaints haven't been disregarded.

"No one is happy with Ken's hosting job ," spilled an insider. "He comes across as arrogant and says some inappropriate things. It seems he plays favorites! Fans are not happy."

Jennings let Luigi de Guzman change his answer after his first response was wrong — but he didn't let de Guzman's competitor Harriet Wagner have the same opportunity, which infuriated others.

"Here's a typical early 19th-century landscape by the British painter," Jennings read.

"Who is Constant?" de Guzman replied.

"Say again," Jennings said, to which de Guzman said, "I'm sorry. Constable. Who is Constable?"

When it was Wagner's turned, she first said, "Who is Angela Le Guin," before adding, "Uh, Ursula Le Guin."

But Jennings wouldn't let her mistake slide, and de Guzman took Wagner's answer, resulting in him winning.

After the situation, fans were furious with Jennings, with some calling him "foul, thinking the show's rigged and Ken is unfair — and a misogynist," the insider said.

Viewers also shared their thoughts on social media. “ Gosh, Jeopardy! — why not have a certain amount of time to answer?” one person wrote. “Harriet answered her revised answer of Ursula at least as quickly as Luigi was allowed to correct his response from Constant to Constable a few minutes earlier.”

"Wow, is @jeopardy fixed?" added another user. "Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but Harriet isn't?"

"Ken can be cocky and abrasive, and he loves to tell crude little jokes along with the clues on Jeopardy! that aren't really in keeping with the show's family focus," the source noted of the host's attitude. "Producers knew Ken wasn't going to be Alex Trebek when they hired him after Alex's death , but they fear now ruining Alex's legacy of kindness and warmth."

If Jennings doesn't clean up his act, he may be shown the door.

"If this backlash keeps up, he may be a short-timer hosting the show! The producers are already experiencing buyer's remorse," the source dished.

