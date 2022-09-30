ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Fans Are Not Happy': Ken Jennings In 'Jeopardy' After Complaints & TV Show Rigging Scandal

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

Is Ken Jennings ' job in jeopardy ? It sure seems like it!

After viewers claimed he rigged Jeopardy! , their complaints haven't been disregarded.

"No one is happy with Ken's hosting job ," spilled an insider. "He comes across as arrogant and says some inappropriate things. It seems he plays favorites! Fans are not happy."

Jennings let Luigi de Guzman change his answer after his first response was wrong — but he didn't let de Guzman's competitor Harriet Wagner have the same opportunity, which infuriated others.

"Here's a typical early 19th-century landscape by the British painter," Jennings read.

"Who is Constant?" de Guzman replied.

"Say again," Jennings said, to which de Guzman said, "I'm sorry. Constable. Who is Constable?"

'JEOPARDY!' FANS EXPRESS DISAPPOINTMENT OVER MAYIM BIALIK & KEN JENNINGS PERMANENTLY SHARING HOSTING DUTIES

When it was Wagner's turned, she first said, "Who is Angela Le Guin," before adding, "Uh, Ursula Le Guin."

But Jennings wouldn't let her mistake slide, and de Guzman took Wagner's answer, resulting in him winning.

mega

After the situation, fans were furious with Jennings, with some calling him "foul, thinking the show's rigged and Ken is unfair — and a misogynist," the insider said.

Viewers also shared their thoughts on social media. “ Gosh, Jeopardy! — why not have a certain amount of time to answer?” one person wrote. “Harriet answered her revised answer of Ursula at least as quickly as Luigi was allowed to correct his response from Constant to Constable a few minutes earlier.”

"Wow, is @jeopardy fixed?" added another user. "Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but Harriet isn't?"

mega

"Ken can be cocky and abrasive, and he loves to tell crude little jokes along with the clues on Jeopardy! that aren't really in keeping with the show's family focus," the source noted of the host's attitude. "Producers knew Ken wasn't going to be Alex Trebek when they hired him after Alex's death , but they fear now ruining Alex's legacy of kindness and warmth."

If Jennings doesn't clean up his act, he may be shown the door.

"If this backlash keeps up, he may be a short-timer hosting the show! The producers are already experiencing buyer's remorse," the source dished.

'JEOPARDY!' FANS CALL OUT CONTESTANTS FOR MISSING TAYLOR SWIFT CLUE: 'I CANNOT CALM DOWN'

Globe Magazine reported on Jennings' blunder.

Comments / 113

Colleen Mayotte
3d ago

The only thing that is going to make Jeopardy fans happy with the host, is if Alex Trebeck comes back from the dead! No matter who the host is, not everyone will be happy! Give it a rest already!

Reply
64
David Howard
2d ago

It's the primary responsibility for the judges sitting in the front of the stage to verify answers and make any and all corrections, not Ken.

Reply
21
Lori Schwab
3d ago

Great job, Ken!!! keep up the great work!! People will complain about everything, even if you wore the wrong color tie

Reply(3)
24
