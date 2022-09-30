ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 28

Mary Waahila
3d ago

Just one more thing to make it easy for these people they need to go stop making life easy make them get out and be responsible

15
Tim Sherwood
3d ago

wouldn't have taken time if it wasn't there in the first place .... one more thing they will destroy... another frivolous act ... who are the protecting??? this is another view of waisted money on a bs act .... I'm so stuck of these criminals ... arrest them already .. and before all the misinformed people jump in they are squatting on state land ....criminal act enough of the games ... give us our safety and neighborhood back

6
DB DB
3d ago

What a waste of money because Ozzie is just going to tear it all down in November. Get these criminals and vagrants out of here once and for all

5
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Traffic clear on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
FOX 28 Spokane

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
