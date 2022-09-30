Read full article on original website
Mary Waahila
3d ago
Just one more thing to make it easy for these people they need to go stop making life easy make them get out and be responsible
Tim Sherwood
3d ago
wouldn't have taken time if it wasn't there in the first place .... one more thing they will destroy... another frivolous act ... who are the protecting??? this is another view of waisted money on a bs act .... I'm so stuck of these criminals ... arrest them already .. and before all the misinformed people jump in they are squatting on state land ....criminal act enough of the games ... give us our safety and neighborhood back
DB DB
3d ago
What a waste of money because Ozzie is just going to tear it all down in November. Get these criminals and vagrants out of here once and for all
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
New fare system, free rides for youth among Spokane Transit changes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riders with Spokane Transit now have new options to pay for a ride, or in the case of youth 18 and younger, not pay at all. New changes took effect with STA on October 1. They include a new fare collection system, a zero-fare pass for youth, and new and expanded reduced fare options.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho
The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
KHQ Right Now
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
WSP Trooper to continue recovering from injuries amongst, family, friends
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson was injured while on duty in late September. The suspect Atkinson was chasing, Brandon Dennis O'Neel, 37, was later arrested by authorities. O'Neel was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail shortly thereafter. Atkinson sustained injuries to his...
EB I-90 between US 195 interchange and Hamilton to close two lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some travel delays on I-90 heading eastbound. WSDOT says they will be closing the left two lanes of Eastbound I-90 between the US 195 interchange and Hamilton Street from Sunday to Wednesday. Over the next four days, crews will be doing maintenance work from 7 p.m to 5:30 a.m. WSDOT says to...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
Traffic clear on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you may have seen delays in the area. Traffic was backed up all the way to Broadway. There was also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown. COPYRIGHT 2022...
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
