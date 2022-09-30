Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County?

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Cleveland County will have several positions up for reelection on the November 8th ballot.

Out of the three total county commissioner districts in Cleveland County, Districts 1 and 3 are up for election. District 2 has been held by Darry Stacy since 2013, and he won’t be up for reelection until 2024.

Cleveland County Commissioner Map

District 1 County commissioner

Rod Cleveland, Republican Incumbent

Matthew Peacock , Independent

District 1 of Cleveland County covers portions of Norman, Moore, and spans below the Oklahoma City area. Incumbent Rod Cleveland has held District 1’s county commissioner seat since 2007. He won the June 28th Republican primary against former Norman mayor Ron Henderson, carrying 66% of the vote. Matthew Peacock currently sits as Norman’s Ward 8 City Councilman. He will run for the County Commissioner seat as an independent.

District 3 County Commissioner

Rusty Grissom, Republican Primary Winner

Mona “Mo” Vaughn , Democrat

Cleveland County’s District 3 covers the area southeast of Purcell, with a strip following the Canadian River into Moore and south Oklahoma City. Incumbent and former Norman Mayor Harold Haralson had held the county commissioner seat since 2015, and lost June’s Republican primary with 46% of the vote. Business owner and winner of the Republican Primary Rusty Grissom is running for District 3’s county commissioner. Small business owner Mo Vaughn is the Democratic Party candidate. Vaughn defeated J.D. Krohmer in the Democratic primary with 58% of votes.

Non-Competitive Races

Cleveland County has three other positions up for election: county assessor, treasurer, and district attorney. Incumbents in all of these seats were unopposed, winning their primary and the election without having to appear on the ballot.

Assessor

Doug Warr , Republican

Doug Warr has held the Cleveland County Assessor seat since 2016. He will is unopposed because Democrat John Frasure was disqualified for not changing his party affiliation in time for the election.

Treasurer

Jim Renolds, Republican

Former State Senator Jim Renolds assumed office in 2011. He has run unopposed since at least 2018, with no Republican primary or Democratic opponent.

District Attorney

Greg Mashburn, Republican

Greg Mashburn first assumed office in 2006, and has also run unopposed since at least 2018.

State House races

Cleveland County also has competitive Oklahoma State house races this election.

House District Interactive Map

House District 36

John George , Republican

Former Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police President John George defeated Anita Raglin in the GOP primary runoff with 62% of the vote. Because there were no other contenders for the newly drawn district, John George won the seat without appearing on the general election ballot.

House District 44

Jared Deck , Democrat

RJ Harris , Republican

Award-winning musician and business owner Jared Deck won the Democratic primary against Kate Beirman with 64.5% of the vote, now vying for the district which encompasses downtown Norman and the OU campus area. He hopes to bring progressive values back to relevance in Oklahoma.

University of Oklahoma College of Law alumni and combat veteran RJ Harris is the Republican candidate, continuing to the house race without a GOP primary election. Harris has run for office before, with a 2010 run for Rep. Tom Cole’s seat in Oklahoma’s U.S. House District 4, a 2012 presidential bid as a libertarian, and a run for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Oklahoma in 2014.

House District 45

Annie Menz , Democrat

Teresa Sterling , Republican

With a focus on government accountability, working mother Annie Menz will run for House District 45, which covers east of Norman and into the western Lake Thunderbird area. Menz did not have a Democratic primary.

Teresa Sterling retired at the rank of Inspector (senior detective) in the Oklahoma City Police Department with almost 30 years experience. She was able to defeat Dave Spaulding in the Republican Primary election with 51% of votes cast. She runs with the endorsements of the Norman, Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police, as well as Cleveland County Young Republicans.

House District 46

Jacob Rosecrants , Democrat

Kendra Wesson, Republican

Jacob Rosecrants has represented House District 46 since 2017, which covers the east-northeast Norman and South Moore area. Rosecrants has taught in Oklahoma City Public Schools since 2012 and is mainly concerned with the health of Oklahoma’s education system, citing high-stakes tests, low teacher pay, and poor funding for education as his top concerns.

He won the 2017 special election when then representative and Republican Scott Martin resigned. Rosecrants defeated his Republican opponent with 60.4% of the vote that year, defended his seat with 53% of the vote in 2018, and held on for another term with a razor-thin 50.2% in 2020.

Accountant Kendra Wesson will run against Rosecrants with a focus on government financial transparency. Wesson is endorsed by Oklahoma’s Second Amendment Association, Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, Norman’s Fraternal order of the Police 122, and Mayor of Norman Larry Heikkila. Wesson won the Republican primary decisively, earning 67.6% of the votes in a field of 2 other candidates.

House District 90

Nana Dankwa, Democrat

John Echols, Republican

Nana Dankwa is the son of Ghanaian immigrants, and became a licensed attorney after working full time in the medical field and earning his Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees. Dankwa won the Democratic primary against Emilio Stokes decisively, carrying 67.6% of the votes cast.

Incumbent Jon Echols has represented House District 90 since 2012, and describes himself as an entrepreneur with a heart for small businesses in Oklahoma. His 2020 re-election bid was successful, defeating Democrat Wayne Hughes with 61.9% of the votes.

House District 90 extends around the Will Rogers Airport, touching the Canadian River south and ending southeast of Lake Overholser.

House District 95

Tegan Malone, Democrat

Max Wolfley, Republican

Midwest City native, teacher, and non-profit organizer Tegan Malone hopes to challenge incumbent Max Wolfley in House District 95, running a campaign that seeks to change Oklahoma’s current legislative course. The district encompasses Tinker Air Force Base, dipping into Cleveland County around Stanley Draper Lake and running through eastern Midwest City. There was no Democratic primary for this district.

Defender Max Wolfley was first elected in 2020 with a 51.2% margin of victory, against the Democratic Incumbent Kelly Albright. He participates in several house committees, such as the Wildlife and House General Government Committees, as well as serving as the Vice-Chair of the Elections and Ethics Committee.

Last Updated September 29, 2022, 8:14 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Who will be on the November 8 ballot in Cleveland County? appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .