Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.
A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster
BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
Hurricane Ian may renew debate over flood insurance hikes hitting Louisiana
Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida is likely to spark renewed debate on drastic changes to the country’s flood insurance system, which is leading to major increases for many in Louisiana, New Orleans area economic boosters said Friday. The comments came at the release of a new study on...
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
HUD dollars headed to Louisiana homeowners for Hurricanes Laura, Delta recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana signed a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a $600 million line of credit for hurricane recovery, according to the governor’s office. Funding is headed to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million with...
