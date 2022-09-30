ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed

Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Florida Government
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

California aquarium’s seafood ratings chafe Louisiana shrimpers. Here's why.

A globally recognized seafood sustainability rating program that drew the ire of Maine lobstermen and politicians recently is now the focus of complaints from Louisiana shrimp industry voices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s annual Seafood Watch, which rates species available to consumers based on sustainability, red-listed U.S. and Canadian East Coast...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Talbot
fox8live.com

Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Property Insurance#Insurance Policies#Twfg Insurance
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy