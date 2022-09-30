ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘Tom Jones’: Rebecca Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel

Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
‘House of the Dragon’: Tempers Run High & [SPOILER] Loses an Eye (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 7, “Driftmark.”]. There’s always a bit of drama at funerals, especially in Westeros. And in “Driftmark,” Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) committal to the deep brings out daggers, slashes out eyeballs, drives Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) into the arms of a new lover and gives Team Alicent a formidable new dragon. Here’s how it happens.
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix

Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)

Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 4 By HGTV; Jonathan Knight, Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Among Competitors

Rock the Block will be back for a fourth season. HGTV has renewed the hit renovation competition series, hosted by Ty Pennington (Battle On The Beach), for a new six-episode season. It’s slated to premiere in March 2023. Competitors will include Renovation Island‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; deluxe design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and Fix My Flip‘s Mitch Glew. Each team will have six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate identical properties situated in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes. “Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock The Block,...
‘East New York’: What Did You Think of CBS’ New Drama? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the East New York series premiere.]. The Amanda Warren-led East New York joins a (long) list of CBS procedurals, and while the series premiere introduces all the big shots and starts playing around with the relationships, the one we find most intriguing is no surprise: that between Warren’s Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits’ Chief John Suarez.
CBS Sets First ‘NCIS’ Crossover With Los Angeles & Hawai’i Spinoffs

CBS has set its first-ever crossover between NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i for January 2023, Deadline has confirmed. Rabid fans who have long been asking for the Monday night special event can expect to see agents across the shows as they attempt to bring down a mysterious and trained hitman, according to EW who broke the news. And if the agents aren’t careful, some could find themselves in the crosshairs. “Did someone ask for a 3-way #NCISverse crossover? We’ve got you covered,” the network shared via Instagram on Monday. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossed over last month for...
Dream, the Minecraft-playing YouTube star, finally reveals his face

Dream, a YouTube star with more than 30 million subscribers, has finally revealed his face after hiding behind a smiley-face mask for years. "My name is Clay, maybe you've heard of me, maybe not," he posted in a YouTube video Sunday night. "Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don't care who I am."
