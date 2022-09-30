Read full article on original website
Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained
Two months after being ignited by lightning, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and has reached 27% containment by a decreasing force of more than 1,000 firefighters. The post Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kezi.com
RV crash on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road slows traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road. Just before Noon on October 3, Oregon State police say an RV traveling on I-5 lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes. The cause of the loss of control is currently unknown, but police suspect a burst tire led to the incident. Police said the RV's brakes were damaged, but the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop after proceeding in the opposing lane for some time.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County backyard burning delayed
The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
kezi.com
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA REMINDS HUNTERS THAT FIRE SEASON CONTINUES
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are reminding hunters that fire season continues. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the big opening weekend for deer tags is here and the weather is warming up. Pope said conditions look ideal for everyone that is heading out and setting up camp.
kezi.com
Eugene Police ramping up party patrols around University of Oregon as fall term kicks off
EUGENE, Ore. -- The West University neighborhood in Eugene is once again coming alive as University of Oregon students return for the start of fall term. According to police, there has already been an increase in activity there in comparison to the summer months. They are once again ramping up their party patrols in an effort to keep the situation under control.
kezi.com
Eugene man skateboards to San Francisco and reflects on journey
EUGENE, Ore. -- Skateboarding from Tracktown USA to the Golden Gate Bridge, 831 miles, now complete. We first told you about Mike Crespino's journey back in July. He did it to raise mental health awareness and honor two young skaters, Ben Moody and Silas Strimple. Both lost their lives to mental health problems.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
kezi.com
Eugene police report numerous citations, one arrest after first weekend of party patrols
EUGENE, Ore. -- After Eugene Police Department stationed intensified patrols in the West University area to combat unruly parties, the police are reporting numerous citations in their first weekend of patrols. According to EPD, the overtime patrols are in place to target illegal alcohol use, noise violations and unruly gatherings...
