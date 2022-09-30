ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

kezi.com

Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR
Oakridge, OR
Government
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

RV crash on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road slows traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road. Just before Noon on October 3, Oregon State police say an RV traveling on I-5 lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes. The cause of the loss of control is currently unknown, but police suspect a burst tire led to the incident. Police said the RV's brakes were damaged, but the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop after proceeding in the opposing lane for some time.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County backyard burning delayed

The Linn County Fire Defense Board Chiefs have decided to delay the start of backyard burning, an Albany Fire Department news release said. While burn season usually starts Oct. 1, the chiefs have decided to wait until the area receives enough rain to minimize the risk of fire spread. They will continue to monitor conditions.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Person
Kate Brown
kezi.com

Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA REMINDS HUNTERS THAT FIRE SEASON CONTINUES

Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are reminding hunters that fire season continues. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the big opening weekend for deer tags is here and the weather is warming up. Pope said conditions look ideal for everyone that is heading out and setting up camp.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Cedar Creek Fire#Oregonians
kezi.com

Eugene man skateboards to San Francisco and reflects on journey

EUGENE, Ore. -- Skateboarding from Tracktown USA to the Golden Gate Bridge, 831 miles, now complete. We first told you about Mike Crespino's journey back in July. He did it to raise mental health awareness and honor two young skaters, Ben Moody and Silas Strimple. Both lost their lives to mental health problems.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
kezi.com

Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison

ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
kezi.com

One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
kezi.com

Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
EUGENE, OR

