mocoshow.com
Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville
The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Additional details below. “The show’s 59th edition will be held 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Rockville...
Wbaltv.com
Old Goucher bar opens with group martinis and an experimental chef residency
Church Bar opened in Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood on Sept. 28 with cocktails, small plates and an experimental chef residency program that the bar's owners hope will be the start of a new type of environment for commercial kitchens. The program invites chefs to develop their own unique menus that...
CBS News
Lottery opportunity for 'Hamilton' for just $10 for Baltimore shows
BALTIMORE - Broadway musical "Hamilton," which has hit the nation by storm, is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. The popular play will be in Charm City from Oct. 11 through Oct. 30. While tickets will likely go fast, the theatre is giving fans a chance to watch the play for...
Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set
BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: 50th Annual Baltimore Greek Festival, Beef & Beer at Roseda Farm, Doozy’s opens and more
There’s rain in the forecast this week but there are still plenty of reasons to venture out, from new menu items to food-oriented festivals. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in Baltimore:. Openings & announcements. Doozy’s Diner has opened in the Catonsville spot that formerly housed...
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ
BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
baltimorefishbowl.com
We’re Sow Excited to Announce The 20th Annual Pigtown Festival is Back
Saturday, October 8, 12pm-7pm | 700-1100 Block of Washington Boulevard. On October 8, 2022 from 12-7 pm, Pigtown Main Street will present the 20th Annual Pigtown Festival, a family-friendly event that celebrates the character and history of one of Baltimore’s most unique neighborhoods. Thousands will visit our funky neighborhood to experience another spectacular festival while dancing to live music, enjoying food and drink, and browsing arts and craft tables. Families will enjoy an amazing KidZone with hat making and baseball throwing, and, of course, they will cheer on their favorite pig at the iconic “Squeakness” pig races.
fox5ny.com
Spirit flight leaving Baltimore makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff
A Spirit Airlines flight from Baltimore to Orlando returned to Baltimore shortly after takeoff Friday night because of a problem with the engine. According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, the plane took off at 8:35 p.m. and was back on the ground at 8:51 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration told FOX TV Stations that the crew reported an engine issue. Video provided to CBS Baltimore shows flames in the air.
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
stadiumjourney.com
Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls
Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
foxbaltimore.com
Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
247Sports
Local receiver commits to Maryland football
Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said Auxiliary Bishop...
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore distributing sandbag supplies as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
Baltimore City will distribute sandbag supplies Friday for residents to weatherproof their homes against flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Baltimore region. Starting at noon Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began providing sand, empty bags, and shovels at two sites:. Still Meadows Church, Cherry...
