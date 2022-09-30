ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey forward earns weekly conference honors

Penn State’s leading scorer from this past weekend was rewarded after an impactful performance in Week 2. Senior forward Courtney Correia was named the CHA Forward of the Week after her performance in Saturday's win against Saint Lawrence. Correia scored three times in the game, including what would be...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer blows 1-goal lead twice, works to draw with Northwestern on road

Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.
Digital Collegian

Penn State survives Northwestern in ugly game to improve to 5-0

Hurricane Ian impacted much of the east coach this week, and its presence was felt as Penn State took on Northwestern. In a slippery one, the Nittany Lions were able to escape from the Wildcats 17-7, advancing to 5-0 on the season. However, it wasn’t pretty for both teams in...
