Northwestern made Penn State fight for a point in Sunday’s match. The Nittany Lions and Wildcats worked to a 2-2 draw in a Big Ten matchup in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats started off strong, taking the first shot of the game just five minutes in, but senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to make the early save. Northwestern created another opportunity in front of the net 10 minutes after its first attempt, but Shakes was there to save it once again.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO