ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis brewery focused on customer happiness amid inflation

By Vanessa Vasconcelos via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zuBk_0iFyoGGe00

Just shy of its two-year anniversary, MachineHead Brewing Company in Clovis is making sure you only see signs of a good time, not inflation.

"Our customers come first, that's first and foremost," says owner Rob Arabian. "Without them, we don't survive."

Arabian opened his brewery off of Herndon and Minnewawa in the midst of the pandemic. Thanks to a loyal customer base, his business was one that thrived -- but not without challenges.

"Grains have gone up, hops, yeast," he said. "Now, we pay a fuel surcharge on top of a shipping charge with everybody."

Arabian says he had to order in bulk during the canning and glass shortage. His beer tanks took 10 months longer to arrive because they were held at the ports.

"Shipping quadrupled -- we didn't have a choice for that," he said. "The stainless steel for our kegs that we've purchased doubled on that."

Now, merchandise is also taking months longer despite using local screen printers.

"There are ripple effects of it," Arabian said. "It seems like we get over one hump, there's another one that comes along."

A Co2 shortage means those prices have increased as well, but Arabian says he's maintaining the quality and willing to take the hit so his customers don't have to pay more.

"We're going to do it as long as we can because hopefully, things are going to level out pretty soon," he said.

That's also why Arabian doesn't plan to charge cover for Machtoberfest on Saturday, October 1. In addition to festive drinkware and merch, there's brews, brats and vegan options.

"We just want everyone to have fun," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Clovis, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Business
Clovis, CA
Lifestyle
thesungazette.com

Local college marks 45th year of service

VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Printers#Food Drink#Business Industry#Machtoberfest
YourCentralValley.com

Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
CARUTHERS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford

The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local children’s museum offers Halloween treats without the tricks

ImagineU Children’s Museum announced their annual, family-friendly Village Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is outdoors, free to the community and will be located at the museum on 210 N. Tipton Street in Visalia. “We’ve been doing it for multiple years, it’s...
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play

As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy