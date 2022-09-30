Clovis brewery focused on customer happiness amid inflation

Just shy of its two-year anniversary, MachineHead Brewing Company in Clovis is making sure you only see signs of a good time, not inflation.

"Our customers come first, that's first and foremost," says owner Rob Arabian. "Without them, we don't survive."

Arabian opened his brewery off of Herndon and Minnewawa in the midst of the pandemic. Thanks to a loyal customer base, his business was one that thrived -- but not without challenges.

"Grains have gone up, hops, yeast," he said. "Now, we pay a fuel surcharge on top of a shipping charge with everybody."

Arabian says he had to order in bulk during the canning and glass shortage. His beer tanks took 10 months longer to arrive because they were held at the ports.

"Shipping quadrupled -- we didn't have a choice for that," he said. "The stainless steel for our kegs that we've purchased doubled on that."

Now, merchandise is also taking months longer despite using local screen printers.

"There are ripple effects of it," Arabian said. "It seems like we get over one hump, there's another one that comes along."

A Co2 shortage means those prices have increased as well, but Arabian says he's maintaining the quality and willing to take the hit so his customers don't have to pay more.

"We're going to do it as long as we can because hopefully, things are going to level out pretty soon," he said.

That's also why Arabian doesn't plan to charge cover for Machtoberfest on Saturday, October 1. In addition to festive drinkware and merch, there's brews, brats and vegan options.

"We just want everyone to have fun," he said.