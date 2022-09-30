ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
Garden City Sinks Skins in the Second Half

The plan was working. Playing without the WAC’s leading passer Brooks Kappelmann, the Liberal Redskins were giving a spirited effort in front of their Senior Night crowd. They mixed things up well offensively with quarterback Aidan Schwindt and went into the halftime locker room tied 14-14. But the Garden City Buffaloes adjusted and stiffened on defense in the second half holding LHS to 61 second half yards and rolling to a 35-14 win over the Redskins at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Cornelsen and members of the 1992 and 1997 state championship teams were on hand for the game.
Fort Hays State University: Larks Park Baseball Stadium – Hays KS

Project type: Parks and Recreation, Athletic Courts and Fields. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) This limestone baseball stadium, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1940, is currently owned by the city of Hays but operated by Fort Hays State University. It has been upgraded several times over the years and is now home to the Fort Hays State baseball team.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City

Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. From tracking the storm to aiding in cleanup efforts, Kansans have shown up to help in the wake of the hurricane. They say their efforts are essential. Updated: 53 minutes ago. A Kansas refinery is coming up with a...
Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad

When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend

On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients

A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
