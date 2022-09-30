Read full article on original website
Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
Garden City Sinks Skins in the Second Half
The plan was working. Playing without the WAC’s leading passer Brooks Kappelmann, the Liberal Redskins were giving a spirited effort in front of their Senior Night crowd. They mixed things up well offensively with quarterback Aidan Schwindt and went into the halftime locker room tied 14-14. But the Garden City Buffaloes adjusted and stiffened on defense in the second half holding LHS to 61 second half yards and rolling to a 35-14 win over the Redskins at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Cornelsen and members of the 1992 and 1997 state championship teams were on hand for the game.
Fort Hays State University: Larks Park Baseball Stadium – Hays KS
Project type: Parks and Recreation, Athletic Courts and Fields. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) This limestone baseball stadium, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1940, is currently owned by the city of Hays but operated by Fort Hays State University. It has been upgraded several times over the years and is now home to the Fort Hays State baseball team.
🎙City Edition: IT Network Administration
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Network Administrator James Cell and IT Support Tech Josh Parks that aired Sept. 28, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎤County Edition: Treasurer Jim Jordan
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan that aired Sept. 29, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Holy Family School's 'A Night Under the Stars' Oct. 8
From Holy Family School... Excitement continues to build at Holy Family School as we near the date for "A Night Under the Stars" to be held at the Columbus Club on Oct. 8. Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7 p.m.
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Hilmar Cheese breaks ground on Dodge City plant
Construction is underway on the Hilmar Cheese factory in Dodge City.
Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. From tracking the storm to aiding in cleanup efforts, Kansans have shown up to help in the wake of the hurricane. They say their efforts are essential. Updated: 53 minutes ago. A Kansas refinery is coming up with a...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad
When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation after SW Kan. house fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Garden City. Just before 10a.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Garden City, according to a media release. When they arrived, crews found...
Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients
A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
