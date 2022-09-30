ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event

Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy Friday, Oct. 7 will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star gazing event.
GREAT BEND, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients

A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend

On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

State renews $94,000 in grants for Family Crisis Center

This year the Kansas state attorney general's office is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. Grants totaling nearly $94,000 were renewed for the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. Executive Director Kylee Graves said the funds provide for many operational costs.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Senior Center raising funds for new sign

Tucked away on the east side of Great Bend, the Senior Center continues to serve the community with a variety of activities for seniors and the general public alike. In an effort to stand out a little more, the center is now sponsoring a fundraiser for the purchase of a new street sign to adorn the building located at 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

