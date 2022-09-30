Read full article on original website
Both Kansas high school football coaches react to Andale winning game by 108-0 score
“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was.”
Holy Family School's 'A Night Under the Stars' Oct. 8
From Holy Family School... Excitement continues to build at Holy Family School as we near the date for "A Night Under the Stars" to be held at the Columbus Club on Oct. 8. Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7 p.m.
🎙City Edition: IT Network Administration
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Network Administrator James Cell and IT Support Tech Josh Parks that aired Sept. 28, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
🎤County Edition: Treasurer Jim Jordan
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan that aired Sept. 29, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event
Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy Friday, Oct. 7 will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star gazing event.
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients
A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
Kansas Republican Party bus tour to stop in Great Bend
On Oct. 5, the Kansas Republican Party will kick off a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other Republican leaders and candidates will participate along the tour.
Gauging public’s interest to have Mike Rowe as a speaker in Great Bend
Last year, a number of local organizations formed the Workforce Connections group to improve hiring, retention, recruiting and workforce culture in the Great Bend area. The group consists of representatives from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas WorkforceONE and Great Bend High School.
Haunted trail open to the public in Lorraine
Spooky Nights Haunted Trail would like to invite everyone to a haunted trail on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 in Lorraine, KS from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. The trail is located next to the city park at 234 Main Street. The trail is free of charge, but a free...
State renews $94,000 in grants for Family Crisis Center
This year the Kansas state attorney general's office is awarding more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. Grants totaling nearly $94,000 were renewed for the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. Executive Director Kylee Graves said the funds provide for many operational costs.
Great Bend Senior Center raising funds for new sign
Tucked away on the east side of Great Bend, the Senior Center continues to serve the community with a variety of activities for seniors and the general public alike. In an effort to stand out a little more, the center is now sponsoring a fundraiser for the purchase of a new street sign to adorn the building located at 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
4-H Week: Barton Co. Commission hears from area 4-H ambassadors
It's not just for farm kids. Area 4-H Ambassadors Ailey Williams and Parker Dicks spoke at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting in preparation for National 4-H Week that runs from Oct. 2-8. The week celebrates the impact 4-H makes by empowering youth with the skills they need throughout life. "4-H...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. Late Friday after, deputies booked 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen into the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from a local warrant, according to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office. When jail staff came around to...
adastraradio.com
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
