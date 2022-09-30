Read full article on original website
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
Tier Mobility-owned Spin lays off about 10% of workforce, exits two markets
The micromobility company informed its workforce of more than 700 during a Friday all-hands meeting that lower-than-expected demand in the U.S. amid the waning pandemic, along with economic conditions such as rising inflation and a tightening VC funding environment, led to the decision. About 78 people, the majority of whom...
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
Web3 banking platform Juno raises $18 million, launches tokenized loyalty program
The one-and-a-half-year old startup has amassed over 75,000 customers in the U.S. who take their salaries (some in entirety, rest in portions) in crypto and invest consistently in digital assets each month. Customers are able to spend their crypto or cash using the startup’s Mastercard-powered debit card, make bill payments...
I will defend the $700M fizzy water
Today investors and founders alike will bore your ears off with notes about incremental cash flow positivity and their timeline to adjusted EBITDA profitability. Despite the general boringness of today’s venture capital landscape, replete with conservative valuations, falling deal sizes, and clucking investors sitting atop a mountain of capital, we learned today that at least some folks are having fun.
Prosus terminates $4.7 billion acquisition of India’s BillDesk
“Certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by the 30 September 2022 long stop date, and the agreement has terminated automatically in accordance with its terms and, accordingly, the proposed transaction will not be implemented,” Amsterdam-listed Prosus said in a statement Monday without identifying those conditions. The all-cash acquisition, announced...
Gopuff delivers on Goodnow, its new health, wellness private label offering
The Philadelphia-based instant grocery delivery company is starting with products like over-the-counter medications for pain, allergy, cold, flu and sinus relief, as well as first aid items, sleep aids and diagnostic test kits. However, look for items, including electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines and antacids, to be offered nationwide in the coming months, the company said. Items are produced and controlled according to quality standards and manufactured in third-party good manufacturing practice-certified facilities.
Amazon is launching a dedicated hub for its affordable shopping options
The new Amazon Access hub gives customers access to information on options like payment with SNAP EBT and Amazon Layaway, which lets users reserve selected items for 20% of the total cost and pay the rest over time. The hub also lets customers clip coupons and find deals on everyday essentials. It also includes information about paying with Amazon Cash, which lets you shop on the marketplace without a debit or credit card.
The unicorn funding slump is worse than you thought
Sure, we’re waiting on data dumps from CB Insights, PitchBook, and Crunchbase about Q3 venture capital aggregates, but one particular bellwether indicator that we track here at The Exchange is flashing weakness as we stare down a holiday- and event-filled race to the end of the calendar year. We’re...
Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal
The original €203 million (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3 million, earlier this year — due to an error in the competition watchdog’s calculations. But today the regional administrative court of the Lazio region cancelled the fine altogether (via Reuters). The competition watchdog, the...
TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US
According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.
Vodafone confirms merger talks with Three UK in a ‘no cash’ deal to scale up in 5G
“The envisaged transaction would involve both companies combining their UK businesses, with Vodafone owning 51% and our partner CK Hutchison owning 49% of the combined business,” it wrote in its official statement to the market published earlier today. The statement itself was made in response to press speculation around a possible deal, Vodafone noted. It described the combination as a “no cash” deal — that is, no actual price tag, or deal valuation, or other financial consideration paid as there might be with an acquisition.
Tesla’s robot is a real robot now, not just a guy in a suit
The robot wasn’t a human dressed in a robot costume like last year. Instead, Tesla introduced a functioning robot, albeit with exposed cables and a bit wobbly, at its second annual event. According to Musk, it was the first time it was working without “any support, cranes, mechanical mechanisms or cables.”
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles in Q3, but still missed Wall Street’s forecasts
Despite the rebound and record number, the third-quarter delivery figure still didn’t meet Wall Street forecasts, which ranged between 358,000 and 371,000 vehicles, depending on the polled group. There was also a larger-than-usual gap between production and delivery numbers. The company produced 365,923 vehicles in the third quarter. “As...
Telegram cuts subscription fee by more than half in India
In a message to users in India on Saturday, Telegram said it was making the subscription available in the country at a discount. The monthly subscription now costs customers 179 Indian rupees ($2.2), down from 469 Indian rupees ($5.74) earlier. The app’s monthly subscription, called Telegram Premium, costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market.
Geely’s Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment/roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Yeah. What did we learn and see? Tesla...
Venmo rolls out ‘Charity Profiles’ to allow charities to raise funds directly within its app
The new profile option will allow charities to reach more people who are passionate about causes in their community, directly in the Venmo app. Venmo also notes that charity profiles offer charities seamless setup, low fees and an easy charity verification process. To set up a charity profile on Venmo,...
Mad Realities’ Devin Lewtan talks onboarding new crypto users through content at TC Sessions: Crypto
While many builders and investors agree that it’s still relatively early in the life cycle of blockchain technology, there’s less of a consensus around exactly what applications will catalyze widespread adoption. Consumer-facing crypto startups are trying to build intuitive products that have low barriers to entry, but how will they actually convince people their products are worth using?
AT&T talks driving innovation through collaboration at Disrupt
We want to take a moment to highlight a session led by our title sponsor, AT&T, who helps more than 100 million people in the U.S. connect in meaningful ways every day. Great partners make Disrupt possible, but they do more than just write a check. They show up and deliver information and resources that help early-stage founders succeed and grow.
ByteDance’s Pico debuts its Meta Oculus rival, but challenges remain
The TikTok parent has long aimed to compete in a market dominated by Oculus’s VR devices for consumers. When Meta launched Quest 2 in 2020, ByteDance worked on a confidential internal project to develop AR glasses, The Information reported. Pico’s product launch this week is a further indication of its ambition to challenge Quest, which has enjoyed roughly two-thirds of the global AR and VR market for the past two years.
