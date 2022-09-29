ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Sporting News

Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy

It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Pivotal Games#The Washington Wizards#Japanese#Curry Thompson
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Surprised Kevin Durant On His 34th Birthday, But They Can't Cheat The NBA Fans: "Heard His Birthday Wish Was To Get The Hell Out Of Brooklyn."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets' relationship over the last few months has been far from ideal. Of course, KD asking for trade played a crucial role in their relationship deteriorating. Surprisingly, despite all the rumors pointing towards Durant's departure from the team, he announced that he would be staying...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Yardbarker

The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change

The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

Before the Warriors Defend Their Title, They Must Figure Out Their Future

Three months after overseeing one of the most surprising NBA championship runs in recent memory, Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors’ president of basketball operations, sits on a stage in a Chase Center conference room, high above San Francisco, just after the team’s first practice. Seconds into his first media availability of the season, he’s met not with questions of how the Warriors will defend the title, but how he can keep his dynastic core intact beyond this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy