Twins put Trevor Megill on IL, bring back Aaron Sanchez
The Minnesota Twins on Monday placed right-hander Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and St. Louis have agreed to an $11 million, two-year contract
Sarver Retains Moelis & Co. to Sell Suns and WNBA’s Mercury
Suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has retained global investment bank Moelis and Co. to oversee the sale of the NBA franchise as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. This story is developing and will be updated. More from Sportico.comCeltics Year-Long Ban of Udoka Draws Work Misconduct Into NBA SpotlightSporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive PayNBA Mulls Executive Pay Pool as Tech Raids Sports
French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have been linked constantly over the last couple years, with just about every prognosticator anointing them as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Thing is, they don’t know each other. That’s about to change....
