Sarver Retains Moelis & Co. to Sell Suns and WNBA’s Mercury

Suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has retained global investment bank Moelis and Co. to oversee the sale of the NBA franchise as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. This story is developing and will be updated. More from Sportico.comCeltics Year-Long Ban of Udoka Draws Work Misconduct Into NBA SpotlightSporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive PayNBA Mulls Executive Pay Pool as Tech Raids Sports
