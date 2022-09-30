Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Rimrock Trails’ first fundraising event raises over $25,000
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails is pleased to announce that on Sept. 22 at Gompers Distillery in Redmond, their first-time fundraising event, A Night to Remember in September raised over $25,000 to ensure local individuals and families have access to mental health counseling and substance use treatment services, no matter their financial circumstances.
KTVZ
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented, Prompting Air and Ground Rescue Efforts
An experienced Oregon climber was forced to call 911 for help on Friday when she became disoriented while descending the South Sister peak. The woman had made this same descent multiple times before. According to KTVZ, the 61-year-old climber, formerly from Bend, OR, had submitted the mountain’s hikers’ trail several...
Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 2-8
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 2-8. Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring. This work is occurring as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.
KTVZ
‘What we need’: Redmond church tries again to expand safe parking program with new downtown location
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For nearly a year, Mountain View Fellowship Church and its community development group in Redmond have successfully operated the Redmond Safe Parking program. It gives people living in a vehicle and are seeking a safe, secure place to park with the goal to transition into permanent housing.
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. The post Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
KTVZ
Sisters Folk Festival brings community together
Ringing in it’s 25th year, the Sisters Folk Festival brought live music to the community this weekend. 31 artists performed across 7 venues around Sisters. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Goats clear dry vegetation in Bend neighborhood to create defensible space
Scott Martin’s herd of goats clear out flammable vegetation for fire-wise clean-up efforts in Bend. “When they come out of the truck, they go straight off eatin’…” Martin said. The four-legged living lawnmowers were hard at work at The Parks at Broken Top near Cascade Middle...
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area
A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays and avoid the area. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
KTVZ
Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more
It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
