ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Juab County, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Juab County, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
KUTV

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members

KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
DRAPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Child Abuse#Sex Abuse#Child Rape#Violent Crime
KUTV

Painted Tree Boutiques opens store in Orem

KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT
KUTV

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KUTV

High School Football: Skyridge Rallies to Defeat Lone Peak 31-30

9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
HIGHLAND, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy