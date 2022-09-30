Read full article on original website
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released the identities of a driver and a passenger who were found dead inside a pickup truck that had crashed into a ravine the previous day. According to a statement from DPS, Cache County resident Travis...
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency has become the first Black woman to speak in general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Browning spoke at the Saturday morning session of the 192nd semiannual conference. She spoke about...
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
KUTV — Shop from hundreds of local vendors all under one roof. Painted Tree Boutiques just opened its first Utah location in Orem. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
